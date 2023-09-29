Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL DGW-7

The football is coming thick and fast after we come through another midweek set of games, this time for the League Cup. We now turn our attention to a Saturday deadline with a DGW to look forward to. Although the only featured sides are strugglers Burnley and Luton, both are yet to win, so each will see the fixture against the other as a great opportunity!

Official FPL

I already used two free transfers to ship out injured players, including Chelsea forward Jackson who showed promise but not delivery. I’m happy with captain and vice captain, and I’ve happily benched Eze who has fizzled so far this season. I have more planning to move on those out of form.

Fantrax NMA-11

Here are a few punts and some cheap options. I’ve gone for the two most viable Luton DGW assets as well as two Man United new-boys do the business against Crystal Palace.

Fantrax NMA-17

Similar to my NMA-11 team with a few additional premiums and a Chelsea punt. On the other side of that, I picked up a Man City defender cheap and have brought in Fulham’s Willian as a purely budget option — It would be just Chelsea’s luck for one of their ex-stars to score against them to make matters worse.

Would you consider any other changes in FPL for a free hit? Any other punts you feel are worth taking in Fantrax? Let me know!

~