EPL GW-7 Pre-Deadline Chat

Hot off the heels of the League Cup Round-3 fixtures, the Premier League continues apace with its first mini-DGW of the season (and how mini it is!)

Participation in the League Cup and Champions League translates to more minutes and injuries for players. With this in mind, lets delve into the latest availability updates across all 20 Premier League teams and eleven fixtures slated for GW-7.

Last update: 29 Sept 13:40 GMT

Saturday

Aston Villa v Brighton

Scheduled to kick off at 12:30 BST, this is the one and only “early” match, and it determines our fantasy deadlines. Fantrax managers can see Villa’s and Brighton’s confirmed lineups about an hour before the kickoff (~45 minutes before our deadline), undoing De Zerbi’s best efforts to confound us.

Aston will go in search of their fifth Premier League win of the season without Leon Baily, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Jacob Ramsey is a doubt to feature this weekend after picking up a knock earlier in the week.

James Milner is expected back for the Seagulls after recovering from a knock, and Evan Ferguson should be available too. Pascal Gross is ruled out with a muscular injury.

~

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Dominic Solanke was forced off early in the EFL Round-3 clash against Stoke City, casting doubt on his participation against the Gunners this weekend. Lloyd Kelly and Chris Mepham are not expected to return until after the international break.

Arsenal has problems in attack, with the trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka all doubts who missed the EFL victory against Brentford. Declan Rice is less of a doubt after his back injury in the North London was judged “minor”, but worryingly, none of the four trained ahead of the trip to Bournemouth. Uncertainty swirls around Fabio Viera and William Saliba as well, with Arteta saying he needed to assess them today.

~

Everton v Luton Town

Everton hosts Luton in a boisterous mood after claiming back-to-back victories against Brentford (league) and Aston Villa (EFL). Jack Harrison made his competitive return vs Villa, but Vitalii Mykolenko picked up an issue and will need to be assessed.

Sambi Lokonga revealed via his Instagram account that he is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline for Luton. This match comes too soon for Ross Barkley, but Thomas Lockyer is fit and available.

~

Man United v Crystal Palace

Man United will be without Lisandro Martinez (foot) for an extended period, and, Sergio Reguilon is a confirmed absentee for the visit of the Eagles as well. Scott Mctominay and Christian Eriksen have recovered from illness, and Antony will return to training while his police investigation continues, but Jadon Sancho remains an outcast.

Dean Henderson and Odsonne Edouard picked up injuries in the cup against Man United that have ruled them out of this weekend’s fixture. The duo are still being monitored to ascertain the extent of their injuries. Naouirou Ahamada and Jairo Riedewald are both doubtful to face United due to knocks picked up during the week.

~

Newcastle v Burnley

Newcastle will seek to make it three wins in three games, but they’ll have to do it without Harvey Barnes, who is set to be out for months after picking up a toe injury in the big win against Sheffield United last week. Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Dan Burn, and Martin Dubravka all face late fitness tests.

Lyle Forster is suspended due to a red card picked up against Nottingham Forest. Benson Manuel is a doubt due to a swollen ankle suffered against Salford City on Tuesday.

~

West Ham v Sheffield United

Aaron Creswell is the only absentee for David Moyes’ West Ham. The fullback is nursing a hamstring injury and isn’t expected back for a while.

Oliver McBurnie is expected back for Sheffield United after serving his one-match ban for a red card against Spurs. William Daugaard is a doubt due to muscular injury, while Daniel Jebbison won’t be available because of a health issue that has stopped him from training.

~

Wolves v Man City

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is suspended for a red card against Luton last week. Tommy Doyle is ineligible to play against his parent club.

After missing the midweek EFL Cup loss to Newcastle, Rodrigo will serve the second of his three-match ban for the red card against Nott’m Forest. Bernardo Silva, John Stones, and KDB remain unavailable.

~

Tottenham v Liverpool

James Maddison complained about a kick to his knee from Jorginho in the North London derby, casting doubt upon his availability against Liverpool this weekend, and Postecoglou said Son is still sore too. Brennan Johnson also picked up an injury in the encounter and is expected to be out for a while. Long-term injury absentee Giovani Lo Celso has a slight chance of making the bench after returning to training two weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Trent Alexander Arnold returned to training earlier in the week, and the gaffer believes he could play a part against Spurs.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Nuno Tavares came off with a groin problem in the two-nil loss to Man City last week and is doubtful for this weekend.

For Brentford, Kevin Schade picked up an abductor injury last week and is expected to undergo surgery soon. Ben Mee and Mikkel Damsgaard are also ruled out with injuries.

Monday

Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham welcomes back Kenny Tete after he missing the last game due to a knock. Manager Marco Silva revealed that Sasa Lukic has returned to training and will be included in the squad. The duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore are not expected back until well after the international break.

At Chelsea, Malo Gusto will serve the second of three matches banned after his straight red card last week (the first was missing the midweek EFL Cup). Fellow fullback Ben Chilwell is also ruled out with a thigh injury he picked in the Cup against Brighton. Striker (and cup-match-winner against Brighton) Nicolas Jackson is suspended for the encounter this weekend due to yellow card accumulation (accumulation does not spill into the EFL Cup like red cards do — so now you know). Cerney Chukwuemeka and Noni Matueke are close to full fitness and might “feature” for the Blues this weekend, and Reece James could be ready for a return to action in GW-8..

Tuesday

Luton Town v Burnley

Take a look at the previous fixture of both teams for team news, and then follow the weekend’s chat for updates.

~

Any update you know on any player or team? Are your fantasy rosters badly affected by injuries or suspensions? How do you strategize your fantasy teams with all the injured players? Is anyone in FPL playing a chip this week (or planning one next)? Who are you adding and removing? Please log in and join the live chat in the comments below!

~