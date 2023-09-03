NMA’s 2023/24 Champions League Fantasy Mini-League Is Open!

UCL Fantasy is up and running again for the 2023-24 season, so go ahead and start picking your squads! And of course, NMA’s mini-league is already waiting for you; just hit this link to join.

NMA will begin releasing UCL fantasy content ahead of MD-1, which kicks off on Tuesday 19 September. Until then, you can browse the rules and set up your team by visiting the fantasy UCL website.

And this week we’ll begin publishing previews of every one of the groups. (For an overview of the draw, see MiQ’s piece here.)

Please note that you must create and finalize a team before you can join leagues.

Be sure to hop in with us before kickoff!

