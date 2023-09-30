NMA’s UCL MD-2 Fantasy Stream

With the campaign’s opening salvo behind us, we now gear up for MD-2.

MD-1 of the 2023-24 Champions League brought us some interesting results, with Barcelona blowing out Antwerp, Arsenal crushing PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid squeaking out a narrow win over Union Berlin, AC Milan and Newcastle playing to a scoreless draw, plus PSG and Man United trading blows in a 7-goal fireworks display.

While we wait to learn what drama MD-2 brings, NMA’s authors will be busy publishing fantasy content to help you prepare. You can find it all right here under one cover, including MiQ’s Fantasy Preview, Dhivakhar’s Player Picks, redeyedrae’s Rate My Team piece, and MiQ’s Pre-Deadline & Live Chat (which will feature team news & injury reports ahead of the transfer buzzer — important after the midweek Carabao Cup fixtures).

Each of these articles will publish to the masthead independently, but for the sake of convenience we’ll curate them all for you here as well. Check in regularly to stay up to date!

