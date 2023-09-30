FPL & Fantrax EPL DGW-7 Matchday Live Chat

It’s the first double game week of the season, and it’s a huge one for Luton and Burnley. They are two of the four EPL teams without a win on the season (joined by Sheffield United and Bournemouth).

At the other end of the table, four teams remain undefeated as they try to keep pace with 6-0-0 Man City. Two of them collide as well.

It’s a heavy dose of games on Saturday. Come join us!

Saturday, Sept. 30

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Aston Villa, sitting 6th, is happy to be back home where the Villans have won twice... by a combined 7-1 score. Their losses have gone away to Newcastle and Liverpool. This will be another test for them if they are going to fight for a top-half finish.

Brighton continues to impress. Having scored the most goals, including three or more in all but one game, the Seagulls deservedly rank third in the EPL. They look fresh, active, and hungry each game as De Zerbi continues to rotate players effectively (and frustratingly for fantasy managers!).

Prediction: AST 1-2 BHA

~

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Bournemouth is one of the teams without a win. The Cherries are neither scoring goals nor preventing them. They have drawn twice at home to other teams from London. It won’t help if Dominic Solanke, who has scored three times, fails his late fitness test.

The Gunners on the other hand have yet to lose, although they find themselves outside the top four. They have yet to concede on the road, but they’ve scored just once in each of those games. More worryingly, the number of injuries grows, so Arteta may be relying on a younger set of attackers.

Prediction: BOU 0-2 ARS

~

Everton vs Luton Town

This is huge match-up for these two teams.

Everton got a much needed and deserved three points at Brentford last week. The three goals scored exceeded all previous production on the season. A full game from Dwight McNeil and a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin provide hope for a team and fan-base that have been in desperate need. This feels like another must win. Dropping points at home to a seriously struggling Luton team would be disheartening.

The Hatters have had a hard time adjusting to the pace and quality of the EPL. You could say they hit the ground walking. They earned just their first point of the season against a 10-man Wolves team. Away from home they’ve scored just once (and at home just twice), but they’ve allowed six. The two games this week are pivotal for a relegation-fodder team fighting to survive.

Prediction: EVE 2-0 LUT

~

Man United vs Crystal Palace

United sits one place above Palace in the table, three losses given to top teams and two wins came from the bottom five. The goals simply aren’t coming consistently. The Red Devils need points at home here.

Palace is 2-2-2 on the season, perfectly balanced as all things should be. Defensively, the Eagles have been solid, but the injury to Edouard, who has four of their six goals, means they are going to need goals from someone else.

Prediction: MAN 1 - 0 CRY

~

Newcastle vs Burnley

Newcastle was flying high last weekend — Eight goals is a lot. The Magpies’ record isn’t as bad as it seems. Their three losses are to the current top three teams in the EPL. This is a quality side, with a surprising amount of depth. I expect them to build on the result.

On the other hand, Burnley is truly struggling with just a single point. It’s extra concerning that the Clarets have played four of their five games at home, although they have been against top tier teams. This game will be tough for them.

Prediction: 2-0

~

West Ham vs Sheffield United

After a strong start to the season, West Ham stumbled against EPL top-2 Man City and Liverpool. The Hammers have failed to keep a clean sheet so far, but they’ve also scored in each game. They are looking like a quality side that will be looking to get back on a firm footing at home to table-bottom and demoralized Sheffield United.

As a neutral supporter, last weekend was tough to watch, and for you Blades fans, that really had to be hard. Coach Paul Heckingbottom has to find a way for the team to recover mentally and emotionally.

Prediction: 3-0

~

Wolves vs Man City

Wolves were lucky to hold onto a point after the early red card against Luton. Only their win against Everton has them above the drop zone. They are yet to earn a point at home.

City is rolling, a perfect 18 points from six games. For all the talk of scoring and Haaland, City has been impressive in keeping opponents from scoring too, giving up only three. The Citizens will have to play without Rodri, but they should have the depth to deal with Wolves.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Tottenham vs Liverpool

This is the game of the weekend, a top of table clash with both teams undefeated.

Spurs have two goals in each game except the one where they scored five. They are playing with some confidence now and really could have beaten Arsenal if not for some bad (aka good) luck. They are without a loss still. It’s a big another test. They have some key players with nagging injuries that hopefully heal in time.

It’s five straight wins for Liverpool after a season-opening draw. The Reds have the same number of goals scored, but have conceded fewer, even with some required rotation in the back. Seven different players have scored so far.

This should be a fun one to watch.

Prediction: 3-3

Sunday, October 1

Nott’m Forest vs Brentford

Both teams are sitting on nine points.

Forest is a bit of mystery, looking good at times, but at other times, not so much. This side has yet to lose at home, a mid-table team hoping to stay that way. Results against other mid-table teams keep them safe and in the EPL.

The Bees started off relatively strong. But they’ve lost two straight, scoring only once in the process. They continue to create chances but can’t finish. Are they missing Toney after all?

Prediction: 2-2

Monday, October 2

Fulham vs Chelsea

Fulham is three points ahead of Chelsea in the table. Five different Cottagers have scored the club’s five goals. This looks like a team trying to find its identity still.

Chelsea is a bit of mess. The Blues have just five goals, and three came in a single game to give fans a sense of hope. Every game feels like a must win for them at this point.

Prediction: 1-1

Tuesday, October 3

Luton Town vs Burnley

Massive six pointer midweek for both teams!

Prediction: 1-1

Join us in the comments below! Good luck on the week!

~