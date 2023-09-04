NMA’s 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group Preview Stream

For the final time before the format changes, the top 32 clubs from all over Europe have been divided into eight groups on the road to Champions League glory at Wembley Stadium. This season, Manchester City is the title defender after lifting the trophy back in June for the first time in club history.

To help our readers achieve similar glory in their mini-league pursuits, our staff will publish previews of each of the tournament’s groups. Each article will post independently to our website, but we’ll also curate them here under one cover for your convenience.

Here’s the schedule:

Tue 5-Sep Group A Fantasy Preview (Rae)

Wed 6-Sep Group B Fantasy Preview (Dhivakhar)

Thu 7-Sep Group C Fantasy Preview (Ali)

Fri 8-Sep Group D Fantasy Preview (Kin)

Sat 9-Sep Group E Fantasy Preview (Olakunle)

Sun 10-Sep Group F Fantasy Preview (MiQ)

Mon 11-Sep Group G Fantasy Preview (Rae)

Tue 12-Sep Group H Fantasy Preview (Dhivakhar)

We’ll also post fantasy previews, player picks, and team news/injury reports ahead of each match day, so check in for those in the days before each round of fantasy play.

