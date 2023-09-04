EPL GW-4 Review: How Did You Do?

Following the conclusion of FPL GW-4, the Premier League is skipping a weekend for the international break. Let’s review some of Round Four’s highlights while we wait for GW-5 to roll around in almost two weeks’ time.

In GW-4, 88.76% of the top 250,000 FPL managers selected Erling Haaland (£14.1m) as their captain, making him the overwhelmingly favorite choice for the armband. In the 5-1 victory over Fulham, the Man City attacker certainly did not disappoint, recording a hattrick and a whopping 20 FPL points.

That was the same payout produced by Son Heung-Min (£9.1m), who also netted three goals in Tottenham’s 5-2 victory over Burnley. Long dormant, Son had support from just 0.21% of the top 250,000.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson (£5.9m) also scored three times, but seemed to receive relatively little notice.

GW-4 Results:

Luton 1- 2 West Ham

Sheffield Utd 2- 2 Everton

Brentford 2- 2 Bournemouth

Burnley 2- 5 Tottenham

Chelsea 0- 1 Nottingham Forest

Man City 5-1 Fulham

Brighton 3-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 3 -2 Wolves

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Top 6 clubs

Manchester City - 12 pt, 9 Tottenham - 10pt, Liverpool - 10pt West Ham - 10pt Arsenal - 10pt Brighton - 9pt

Bottom 3 clubs

18 .Everton - 1pt

19. Luton - 0pt

29. Burnley - 0pt

Most Goals For

Brighton - 12 Goals Man City & Tottenham - 11 Goals Liverpool & West Ham - 9 Goals Arsenal, Aston Villa , Brentford - 8 Goals Newcastle - 7 Goals

Goals Conceded

​Burnley - 11 Goals

​Fulham - 10 Goals

​Aston Villa & Luton town - 9 Goals

Golden Boot

​Erling Haaland - 6 Goals ​Bryan Mbeumo & Ferguson - 4 Goals ​Tiawo Awoniyi, Son, Solly March, Jarrod Bowen, Edouard - 3 Goals

Assist Leaders

​Phil Foden, Pedro Neto, James Ward Prowse - 3 assists

Saves

​Bernd Leno - 22 saves

​Sa, Wes Foderingham - 20 saves

​Neto - 19 saves

​Alisson - 18 saves

Golden Golves

​Ederson, Guglielmo Vicario - 2 clean sheets

Top 5 FPL GK Points

​Vicario - 21pt ​Areola - 20pt ​Leno - 19pt ​A. Becker - 18pt ​Ederson. M - 17pt

Top 5 FPL Defenders

​Andersen - 27 pt ​Udogie - 23 pt ​Cash , Eustupinan, Disasi - 21 pt

Top 5 FPL Midfielder

Mbeumo (£6.8m, BRE) - 33 pt

Bowen (£7.1m, WHU) - 30 pt

March (£6.6m, BHA) - 29 pt

Maddison (£7.8, TOT) - 29 pt

Son (£9.1m, TOT) - 28 pt

Top 5 FPL Foward

​Haaland (£14.1m, MCI) - 39pt

​J. Alvarez ( £6.7m, MCI) - 28pt

​Ferguson (£5.9m, BHA) - 25pt

Awoniyi (£6.6m, NFO) - 25pt

Wissa (£6.2m, BRE) - 24pt

My GW-4 FPL Results

85 pts isn’t bad. I’ve been having a smooth ride in FPL for some time now, and I’m just hoping it stays that way.

As we all saw, defenders did us dirty in GW-4, with only two clean sheets registered this past weekend. As we’ve come to expect, Udogie came bearing gifts in the form of an assist, but the rest of my defenders flopped. My midfielders were better, all returning decent points. I’d have been a lot happier if I’d had Son, but before the GW-4 deadline I did trade out Eze for JWP, which worked in my favour. Like virtually ever other manager in the game, I captained Halaand, and the Norwegian made my week by banging in a hattrick.

Moving forward, I will probably look to ship out some players like Henry, Semenyo, and Mo Salah, as they are just not providing the points I need to see from them.

How would you rate my current squad for the weeks ahead? What changes should I make? Do you agree with my intention to sell Mo Salah? How did your week go? Please log in, rate my team, share your own results, and tell us about your transfer plans.

