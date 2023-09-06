Champions League Fantasy Preview: UCL Group-B

The Champions League is just two weeks away, when Europe’s most elite club competition kicks off at Milan (AC Milan hosting Newcastle) & Bern (Young Boys hosting RB Leipzig).

It’s exciting times for football fans around the world — UCL Fantasy will also return after nearly four months. To help you gear up, NMA is previewing the fantasy game, each group, and potential fantasy assets.

Group A preview is already up! Here’s a look at Group B...

Sevilla FC

UEFA Ranking: 10th

Manager: José Luis Mendilibar

Qualified Via: Europa League winners

2023 UCL finish: Group Stage exit (3rd place shift to Europa League)

~

Europa League winning Sevilla FC had a bittersweet 2022-23 season. Finishing only 11th in La Liga was their worst domestic league position since relegation from the 1st division in the 1999-2000 season.

After a troubled domestic campaign, Sevilla fans needed something special to reignite their hopes for 2023-24, and the team delivered by winning the Europa League for a record 7th time. But the 2023-24 season has started much like the last. Sevilla is yet to get off the mark after three La Liga matches, now sitting rock bottom.

En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos are the main men of the Sevilla attack and could be decent fantasy picks. Sevilla have also added Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid to bolster the offense. Captain Jesús Navas and Marcos Acuña are attacking fullbacks with good assist potential, but their €5m cost essentially prices them out of the game as there are better options available at that point (Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alexander Bah, etc).

Sergio Ramos is an interesting addition to the Rojiblancos’ back line and could be of fantasy interest, especially if he is on penalties as in his Real Madrid days.

~

Predicted Starting 11:

(4-2-3-1)

Marko Dmitrović; Jesús Navas©, Nemanja Gudelj, Loïc Badé,Marcos Acuña;Ivan Rakitic, Djibril Sow; Erik Lamela, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssef En-Nesyri

Penalty takers-Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Free kicks- Rakitic, Jesús Navas

Corners- Rakitic, Jesús Navas

Fantasy Picks:

Youssef En-Nesyri (€8.5m,Forward), Lucas Ocampos (€7.5m,Forward), Mariano Díaz (yet to be listed), Sergio Ramos (yet to be listed)

Arsenal FC

UEFA Ranking: 23rd

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Qualified Via: Finishing 2nd in the Premier League

2023 UCL finish: N/A (Round of 16 exit from Europa League)

~

Despite Sevilla’s #10 ranking, Arsenal is the favorite to top this group. The North Londoners have started their season in good form that includes a FA Community Shield win over current UCL holders Man City and a thrilling 3-1 win over eternal rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal’s coach Mikel Arteta has employed a free-flowing, attacking style of play that involves the likes of Saka and Martinelli causing chaos on either side of the opposition box. Captain Ødegaard is the heartbeat of the team. When off the ball, the ex-Real Madrid star initiates the press, and when on it he creates chances for his teammates. Ødegaard also has a keen eye for goal, having scored 15 for the Gunners last season. Saka and Ødegaard are the main penalty-takers for Arsenal, but Martinelli is the player with possibly the highest potential for non-penalty goals.

Gabriel Jesus is back from injury, so he should start as the false-9 who drops deep to allow Martinelli and Saka to play as inside forwards, making them potent fantasy options.

Saliba is the mainstay in the back line, the Frenchman starting every game this season. Gabriel Magelhaes could come back into the starting 11 due to long-term injuries to Thomas Partey and Jurien Timber, especially after his impressive defensive display against Man United. Zinchenko and White could turn out to be good fantasy assets, but there are better defensive options at their price point (Dumfries, Dimarco, etc.).

Saka and Ødegaard are the standouts, as they are listed as midfielders when there is a shortage of attacking midfielders due to wingers like Martinelli being classified as forwards. For ball recovery potential, Declan Rice at €6m is the best option.

~

Predicted Starting 11:

(4-3-3)

Aaron Ramsdale; Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Ødegaard©, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Penalty takers - Saka, Ødegaard

Free kicks - Ødegaard, Martinelli

Corners - Saka, Martinelli

Fantasy Picks:

Gabriel Jesus (€8.5m,Forward) , Gabriel Martinelli(€8.5m,Forward), Bukayo Saka (€9.5m,Midfielder), Martin Ødegaard (€9m, Midfielder), William Saliba (€5.5m,Defender)

RC Lens

UEFA Ranking: 124th

Manager: Franck Haise

Qualified Via: Finishing 2nd in the Ligue 1 (French League)

2023 UCL finish: N/A (No European football)

~

Unlike Arsenal, 2022-23 Ligue 1 runner-up Lens hasn’t had the best of starts domestically. Winless in the first four games (though having faced giants PSG & Monaco along the way), Lens sits 17th in the league table.

After a dreamy 2022-23 season, high-profile departures have made it difficult for Les Sang & Or to get going. Lens’ top scorer last season, Loïs Openda, has moved on to RB Leipzig, and former Captain Seko Fofana, second in the scoring charts, now plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo & Co for Al-Nassr.

Openda’s replacement, Elye Wahi, is a rising star who hasn’t settled in yet. If his track record is anything to go by, Lens has a brilliant goal-scorer on its hands. Wahi netted 19 goals for Montpellier in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season and could be a decent fantasy option.

Priced at €6.5m, Florian Sotoca, who scored Lens’ only goal against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, could be a useful budget enabler if one needs a cheap forward. Angelo Fulgini has good assist potential at €5.5m, and he is Lens’ designated set-piece taker.

In defense, goalkeeper Brice Samba is a no-go at €5m, especially when Real Madrid’s starter Kepa is priced the same. Having already conceded 10 goals in four Ligue 1 games, Lens could be in for a tough Champions League campaign if the defense isn’t tightened. Deiver Machado (€4.5m) is an interesting fantasy option as the defender is currently Lens’ top goal-scorer with two in four. But the Colombian wingback is a rotation risk as Massadio Haïdara could slot in when Lens needs more defensive stability.

~

Predicted Starting 11:

(3-4-2-1)

Brice Samba©; Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Florian Sotoca, Salis Abdul Samed, Andy Diouf, Deiver Machado; Adrien Thomasson, Angelo Fulgini; Elye Wahi

Penalty takers- Wahi

Free kicks- Fulgini

Corners- Fulgini

Fantasy Picks:

Elye Wahi (Yet to be listed) , Florian Sotoca (€6.5m,Forward), Angelo Fulgini (€5.5m,Midfielder)

PSV

UEFA Ranking: 38th

Manager: Peter Bosz

Qualified Via: Qualification finals

2023 UCL finish: N/A(Round of 16 exit from Europa League)

~

After a four-year hiatus from the Champions League, Dutch giant PSV is back! The 24-time Eredivisie champions avenged their disappointing loss to Rangers in the 2022-23 UCL qualifying round by handsomely beating them in this season’s qualifiers.

PSV has made a perfect start to the domestic campaign, winning all three games played so far, and netting nine goals while conceding just one.

Captain Luuk de Jong and star man Joey Veerman are the stalwarts of the PSV attack. They were instrumental in the Lightbulbs’ UCL qualification. In four UCL qualifiers, De Jong scored five goals and provided two assists while Veerman scored twice and provided three assists.

Noa Lang is a great addition to the squad and could prove to be a valuable budget forward option at €7m. The Rood-witten (Red and Whites) have added Hirving Lozano to their already potent attack to gain Champions League experience up front.

At the back, Barcelona loanee Sergiño Dest and Patrick van Aanholt play as attacking fullbacks while Ramalho could pair up with new signing Bella-Kotchap in the middle to complete a solid back line.

~

Predicted Starting 11:

(4-2-3-1)

Walter Benítez; Sergiño Dest, André Ramalho, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Patrick van Aanholt; Guus Til, Joey Veerman; Hirving Lozano , Ismael Saibari, Noa Lang; Luuk de Jong©

Penalty takers- Luuk de Jong

Free kicks- Joey Veerman

Corners- Joey Veerman

Fantasy Picks:

Luuk de Jong (€8.5m,Forward), Hirving Lozano (€6.5m,Midfielder), Joey Veerman (€7m,Midfielder), Sergiño Dest (€4.5m,Defender)

~

Prediction for the Group:

1st: Arsenal, 2nd: PSV, 3rd: Sevilla, 4th RC Lens

Bonus Prediction - Sevilla to win the Europa League for the 8th time.

What is your prediction for this group? Which stars from Group-B do you think will shine brightest? Please take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments!

~

Poll Which Club will win Group B? Arsenal

RC Lens

PSV

Sevilla vote view results 66% Arsenal (4 votes)

0% RC Lens (0 votes)

16% PSV (1 vote)

16% Sevilla (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

~