EPL GW-22 Best FPL Differentials (Tuesday Deadline!)

GW-22 kicks off on Tuesday, just after a weekend round of FA Cup action. This makes it essential for you not to miss out on Monday’s upcoming pre-deadline article that covers team news and fitness updates. It might be wise to hold your transfer(s) until then so we can assess injuries and crossover suspensions.

GW-21 saw one of our differential picks garner the most points for the game-week, and this week we aim to once again set you on the right path. GW-22 sees the returns of some AfCON players whose countries (Algeria, Ghana & Tunisia) were eliminated in the group stage.

Here are seven players to help you gain a step on your rivals in your private leagues.

Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m, Nott’m Forest v Arsenal)

Ownership 5.8%

Martinelli responded to Mikel Arteta benching him by scoring two goals in two minutes to cap off Arsenal’s big win against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian has struggled in front of goal this season, but he seems refreshed since returning from the Gunners’ training camp in sunny Dubai.

James Maddison (£7.8m, Tottenham v Brentford)

Ownership 7.8%

Ange Postecoglou announced Maddison’s availability to feature in the FA Cup against Man City this weekend. This makes the creative midfielder an interesting option for GW-22. The England international scored three goals and provided five assists in 11 games before his injury. He has been out for months, so one has to wonder how many abandoned FPL sides contribute to that 7.7% ownership — probably not any that you’re worried about.

Diogo Jota (£7.9m, Liverpool v Chelsea)

Ownership 7.6%

In Mo Salah’s AfCON / injury absence, Jota has stepped up for Jurgen Klopp recently. His intelligent use of space and the timing of his runs has caused problems for opponents. Two goals and an assist in the Red’s four-nil drubbing of Bournemouth last week saw him pick up his second double-digit points for the season, and it was also his third consecutive game in which he provided returns for managers. Hosting Chelsea could be challenging but still fruitful.

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m, Crystal Palace v Sheffield United)

Ownership 3.2%

Eze was the only player who looked likely to score a goal or create something in the Eagles’ five-nil defeat to Arsenal last week. The midfielder caused plenty of problems for the Gunners’ back line with his quick feet and set-piece deliveries. Up next for the Eagles is a welcome outing against the league’s poorest defense.

Bernardo Silva (£6.5m, Man City v Burnley)

Ownership 5.7%

While Foden, Haaland and Rodri have been making the headlines for the Citizens this season, Bernando has been just as crucial for Pep Guardiola’s side. The Portugal international has scored three and created one in just the last five games.

Ivan Toney (£8.0m, Tottenham v Brentford)

Ownership 4.1%

Toney announced his return from long-term gambling ban with a controversial free kick goal to help the Bees secure their first win in five games. Without the duo of Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa, the onus is on Toney to provide the goals and leadership on the pitch.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m, West Ham v Bournemouth)

Ownership 3.2%

Ghana’s early exit from AfCON means that West Ham will be able to call on their impressive summer signing when they host Bournemouth on Thursday. The winger impressed at AfCON, scoring two goals, plus he bagged the man-of-the-match award in both games he featured.

Are these guys on your radar for GW-22? Any other sneaky picks crossing your mind? Please log in and spill your thoughts in the comments!

