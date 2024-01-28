Fantrax EPL GW-22 Player Picks

It has been a nice, slow-paced, two-weekend game-week for the Premier League — enough to lull Fantrax managers into a stupor, but we are back in it now. And Klopp’s “retirement” announcement adds another story line for an already intriguing season!

Among other player returns and losses, Kevin De Bruyne is back in Pep’s 1st team. And what a return it was! And Ivan Toney marked his return with a goal too. Both are very, very (very, very) cheap — Don’t miss out!

Fantrax managers will get to see four or five sets of (time-staggered) lineups on Tuesday before making their final decisions. Be here (in the pre-dead chat) or be square!

Goalkeepers

David Raya ($8.91, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal)

Raya had five saves and a clean sheet in Arsenal’s 5-0 blast of Palace. The Gunners now travel to Forest who sit in 16th, but also will gave Raya opportunities for saves.

Sam Johnstone ($7.27, Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United)

Palace is 15th. The Eagles need a win or may find themselves in the muck and mire of the relegation battle. Fortunately for Johnstone and Palace, they host Sheffield United, the absolute and unequaled worst team in most phases of EPL play, including just 17 goals scored this season.

Defenders

Chris Richards ($4.00, Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United)

The American is the cheapest way into the Palace lineup for this choice matchup. He’s happy getting forward but still defends. He’s a value pick with a chance at something more in one of the better matchups of GW-22.

Pervis Estupinan ($7.39, Luton Town vs Brighton)

Estupinan is healthy and making a difference for Brighton. He has secured back to back shutouts, although the Gulls were held scoreless too. They’re fighting to stay in the hunt for a spot somewhere in Europe, so they need wins against lower table teams like Luton.

Alex Moreno ($3.92, Villa vs Newcastle)

Moreno is looking more comfortable filling in for Digne, and it looks like Digne won’t be ready. Moreno’s an attacking player mentally and has been allowed to get forward. He’s had a goal called back too. You’ll be able to see rosters before locking him in.

Midfielders

Eberechi Eze ($10.27, Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United)

Eze is the new focal point of Palace’s attack. Even in the 5-0 loss he produced 14.5 points. He’s on set pieces and PKs. There’s a lot to like, and he’s home against the most abysmal defense in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne ($1.48, Man City vs Burnley)

$1.48?! He isn’t a sure starter yet, as he’s getting back to top form. But does that even matter? In 20 minutes last GW, he scored a goal and provided an assist for 17 points. All the smart money bought him for a buck before the barn-door closed. Did I mention he’s still only $1.48? Let’s not overthink this one — Toss a midfielder opver the side and buy KDB — if not against Burnley (what are you waiting for?) then before his next salary bump. And oh yeah, Man City has a game in hand, so KDB has a DGW in his future too. Buy, buy, buy!

James Maddison ($12.35, Tottenham vs Brentford)

Maddison played some minutes in the FA Cup. Spurs are a much better team with him in the lineup. He’s not dirt cheap like KDB, but 12.35 is still a good price for Maddison. Tottenham is at home, scoring goals, and hosting a porous Brentford defense.

Fowards

Ivan Toney ($1.84, Tottenham vs Brentford)

Toney made his presence felt immediately, scoring in his first game back from the long suspension. This should be an open game, so Toney will have chances as he looks to re-establish himself as a premier goal scorer in the league. And at $1.84??? Against Spurs may not be encouraging, but I you don’t have him yet, than at least have him on your short-list to buy before the barn-door closes.

Darwin Nunez ($14.62, Liverpool vs Chelsea)

Nunez has found his shooting boots — three goals in his last three EPL games (plus an FA cup goal for good measure). He’s leading the line for the second highest scoring team in the league.

João Pedro ($14.54, Luton vs Brighton)

I’m looking for a Brighton attacker at Luton, and none are hotter than João Pedro. He scored a hattrick in the FA Cup to add to he seven he has in the EPL. He likes playing at home too. You’ll get lineups to be sure on this one too.

Are you as excited about KBD’s price as I am? Are you looking at other City attackers? What other key players are in your squad? Are you looking forward to more DGW and blank-week turbulence when you can steal a march on your competitors? Please log in and join the chat below!

