EPL GW-22 Rate My Teams

Players have had the opportunity to rest and recover over the past two weekends. However, on the flip side, the ongoing AfCON and Asian Cups, as well as domestic tournament competitions, have introduced some new injuries to the Premier League as well. Finally, Klopp’s retirement announcement after nine years has given us something to digest, especially for Liverpool fans (and players).

GW-22 may be a midweek round, but the intensity is no less, including Liverpool hosting Chelsea in a heavyweight clash at Anfield! The thrilling comebacks of fantasy favorites Kevin De Bruyne, James Maddison, Estupinan, Pedro Neto, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Ivan Toney provide fantasy managers with a wealth of new choices!

Below are my plans for tackling GW-22.

Official FPL

I plan to retain my wildcard until the conclusion of AfCON and Asian Cup, allowing me to incorporate players into my squad with a longer-term strategy. The sole modification I’ve made this week is bringing in Kevin De Bruyne due to Man City’s favorable fixtures compared to Brentford (Ivan Toney) and Tottenham (James Maddison). Based on Newcastle’s manager’s remarks, Trippier is likely to feature, but in the event he doesn’t, Castagne serves as a dependable substitute. Although Lucas Digne is probably still sidelined for GW-22, the rest of my defensive lineup instills confidence, precluding any need to take hits for additional transfers.

Fantrax NMA-11

Olise has received the green light from manager Roy Hodgson, affirming his fitness and availability for GW-22. KDB and Ivan Toney’s salaries secure their positions in my lineup — no brainers at those prices, right? Additionally, other players recently returning, including Estupinan, TAA, and James Maddison, have been included.

Despite facing Newcastle, I like Ollie Watkins due to Aston Villa playing at their formidable home ground this game week. Coincidentally, my lineup features numerous dead-ball specialists, hopefully setting me up for some assists and goals.

Fantrax NMA-17

Emulating the selections in NMA-11, KDB and Ivan Toney secure the first two spots in my NMA-17 lineup. I’m avoiding Haaland, despite the possibility of him featuring this game week, due to his high cost and the availability of other good forward options.

Arsenal is set to face Liverpool in GW-23, and I anticipate making some changes to my lineup, potentially including Martinelli and Szoboszlai after that game week.

What do you think about my teams in Fantrax and FPL? Do you agree with my changes? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask for a “Rate My Team” evaluation!

