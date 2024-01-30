EPL GW-22 Pre-Deadline Chat (Tuesday Deadline)

After a long GW-21 and a weekend of FA cup ties, EPL football shifts into a short congestion phase to play three game-weeks before the return of the Champions League in mid-February.

In January, Chelsea and Liverpool booked their places in the Carabao cup final — Chelsea defeated Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate and Liverpool defeated Fulham 3-2 on aggregate. The final will be played on 25 February.

Tuesday 30-Jan

For Fantrax managers, at least three and potentially all five of today’s matches could confirm lineups before the Fantrax deadline. Be here in the countdown hour to react!

~

Nott’m Forest vs Arsenal

The visiting Gunners had no FA cup fixture in the latest round because they were knocked out by Liverpool earlier. Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira remain in the infirmary. Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice are doubtful. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still with Japan in Qatar for the Asian Cup and will play the round of 16 match against Bahrain this Wednesday. Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt was knocked out from AFCON in the round of 16 last night, losing 7-8 in penalty shootout against Congo.

Host Forest was held to a goalless draw last Thursday by Bristol City to push FA Cup decision to a later date. Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe remain injured while Anthony Elagna and Divock Origi are doubtful. Six players are on international duty: Ola Aina’s Nigeria qualified to the quarterfinals by defeating Cameroon 2-0, and another five Nottingham players will square off in the round of 16 on Tuesday: Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate representing Senegal and Ibrahim Sangare, Serge Aurier and Willy-Arnaud Boly representing Ivory Coast.

~

Fulham vs Everton

The past week was not kind to Fulham as the club fell short of advancing to the final of the Carabao Cup, suffering a 2-3 aggregate defeat to Liverpool. The Cottagers were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle 0-2 on Saturday. While Adama Traore is the only confirmed injury, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi celebrated Nigeria’s ongoing success in AfCON. The third away player, Fode Ballo-Toure, will play for Senegal in the round of 16.

Everton suffered the same fate as Fulham in the FA Cup, defeated 1-2 by Luton Town. Only Idrissa Gueye represents Everton in AfCON (Senegal). Delle Alli and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain sidelined; Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman are doubtful.

~

Luton Town vs Brighton

As mentioned above, Luton advanced in the FA Cup after defeating Everton 2-1 on Saturday. Luton will host Brighton without Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Lockyer, or Mads Andersen due to injury. Issa Kabora is also out for international duty (Burkina Faso), playing in AfCON round of 16.

Brighton impressed in the FA Cup, defeating Sheffield United 5-2 on Saturday. The Gulls look to continue the good form at Luton. They’re traveling without Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati and Solly March due to injury. Kaoru Mitoma is hoping to return to fitness with his national team Japan to play against Bahrain on Wednesday, so he is still absent. Finally, Simon Adingra will play with Ivory Coast against Senegal in AfCON round of 16 on Tuesday.

~

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

The Eagles were knocked out of the FA cup in the previous round at the hands of Everton, so they had more rest than most other clubs recently. They host Sheffield United without Cheick Doucoure due to injury. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Joel Ward and Rob Holding are all doubtful for the hosts. Michael Olise has been declared fit and might even start.

The visitors suffered a heavy 2-5 defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup to bow out of the tournament last Saturday. Rhian Brewster is suspended and will join injured Geoarge Baldock, Chris Basham and John Egan on the absentees list. Max Lowe and Tom Davies are doubtful.

~

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Villa denied Chelsea in a goalless draw in the FA Cup last Friday, forcing a rematch to be played later. Villa’s injury list is expanding to include Pau Torres, Jhon Duran and doubtful Jacob Ramsey in addition to Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne. Bertrand Traore remains away on international duty with Burkina Faso to face off against Mali in the round of 16.

Newcastle’s injury list has not improved recently: Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Joelinton are all out. Sandro Tonali remains banned while Miguel Almiron is ruled out due to illness but could be ready to play sooner than expected.

Wednesday 31-Jan

Tottenham vs Brentford

Tottenham remains without star forward Hueng Min Son as South Korea marches on in Asia Cup. The London club was knocked out of the FA Cup by Man City on Nathan Ake’s 88th minute goal last Friday. James Maddison made his return from a long injury spell in the same match. Spurs will be without Giovani Lo Celso, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon due to injury. Additionally, At AfCON, Yves Bissouma continues to represent Mali while Pape Sarr plays for Senegal.

The Bees bowed out of the FA Cup in the previous round, so they’re rested ahead of GW-22. They’ll will be missing several players due to injury and international duty: Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo are sidelined. Norgaard, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey are doubtful. Ji-Soo Kim and Ghoddos are away for Asia Cup, while Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka are away for AfCON, representing Congo and Nigeria respectively.

~

Man City vs Burnley

Man City progressed in the FA Cup by defeating Spurs 1-0 last Friday. The EPL title holders will be looking to pressure table leading Liverpool with a strong display against Burnley. Pep will be assessing Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland due to injury while it remains doubtful if Ederson will be back between the posts.

Visiting Burnley had no games last weekend, having been knocked out of the FA Cup in the previous round. Burnley will travel without Luka Koleosho, while Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor are doubtful.

~

Liverpool vs Chelsea

The highlight match pits Liverpool against Chelsea. Following manager Klopp’s announcement to retire at the end of the season (for at least a year), Liverpool fans voiced their appreciation during the Carabao Cup match against Fulham. I expect to see more fan sentiment ahead of the match against Chelsea. Klopp will be without Thiago Alcantara who is nearing recovery, Joel Matip, Mo Salah (home but hamstrung), Wataru Endor (with Japan), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ben Doak and Stefan Bejcetic.

Both clubs will meet again in less than a month for the Carabao Cup final. The visitors will hope to have Cristopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez and Malo Gusto fit before then. The four players are doubtful and may play a few minutes at best. Chelsea will also be without Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Nicolas Jackson (International duty with Senegal).

Thursday 1-Feb

West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham bowed out of the FA Cup in the previous round at the hands of Bristol City and had a rest on the weekend. Vladimir Coufal should serve his last suspension match in GW-22 so he will be sidelined along with injured Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta. Said Benrahma is suspended through GW-23. Nayef Aguerd remains on international duty with Morocco.

Bournemouth cruised past Swansea 5-0 in FA Cup last Thursday and are waiting for the next fixture announcement. Adam Smith, Fredericks, Randolph and Tyler Adams are doubtful; Dango Ouattara continues his international duty with Burkina Faso.

~

Wolves vs Man United

Wolves convinced in the FA Cup on Sunday by defeating West Bromwich 2-0 to progress. Only three points separate the hosts from the visitors in this match, and Wolves will aim to deliver against “upset prone” United. Korean Hee-Chan Hwang remains away on international duty as his country prepares for a round of 16 clash against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Boubacar Traore is also away on international duty for Mali. Wolves have a clean bill of health, but Joao Gomes will serve game one of a two match suspension.

For the visitors, only Sofyan Amrabat is away on international duty (Morocco). The injury list includes Mason Mount and Anthony Martial while Marcus Rashford is doubtful. Man United defeated Newport 4-2 in the FA Cup on Sunday. The match highlighted the return of Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane from injuries.

Are you making any last-minute changes in the countdown hour? Who’s on your watch list for upcoming weeks? Are you looking forward to fresh blood coming in before the January transfer window closes? Please log in to discuss these and ask your own questions!

~