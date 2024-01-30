FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-22 Live Chat

After a bunch of exciting cup matches, the English Premier League finally gives us GW-22 action today (Tuesday). Chelsea and Liverpool made it to the EFL Cup final – big news! Plus, there’s buzz from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is set to leave on sabbatical at the end of the season. Good vibes for Tottenham fans too – Maddison is back from injury. Now let’s preview the games going down in GW-22.

Tuesday

Nottingham vs Arsenal

The Gunners enjoyed a week of rest since dispatching Crystal Palace at the Emirates, but their Premier League travels take them to a sterner test this weekend: Nott’m Forest’s City Ground, where Arsenal hasn’t tasted victory in three visits. Forest, still nursing the wounds of a goalless draw with Bristol City in the FA Cup, faces a congested fixture list with the replay looming. But Steve Cooper’s men will be keen to avoid a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat on home soil.

Prediction 0:3

~

Fulham vs Everton

Everton and Fulham are both gearing up to stay out of the relegation zone. Everton’s recent struggles, coupled with whispers of another points deduction, add tension. Fulham, eight points clear but not complacent, aims to secure safety. This match might not be a thriller for neutral fans. Everton has been one of the least prolific teams in the league this season, scoring just 24 goals in 21 games. Recent attacking woes have seen the Toffees fail to score in their last two Premier League matches, while Fulham has found the net only once in the last five

Prediction 0:1

~

Luton vs Brighton

Luton sits in the relegation zone, one point adrift. That means a victory at home against Brighton could claim 17th place. Despite going two matches without a win, Luton displayed resilience in the recent clash against Burnley. Brighton, currently sitting seventh after a series of draws, is eager for points, aiming to close the gap to sixth place. Predicting this Tuesday’s match may pose challenges, but there’s a possibility for the away team.

Prediction 0:3

~

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

Struggling at rock bottom, Sheffield United aims to break a winless streak against Palace at Selhurst Park. Palace, though five points clear of relegation, is not entirely safe. With just one win in their last five, the Eagles took a hefty defeat against Arsenal. Despite this, Palace holds confidence from winning the last three Premier League encounters against Sheffield United. It’s a crucial match for both teams.

Prediction 2:0

~

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Currently fourth but having stumbled in the last four league games, the Villans are eyeing a Champions League spot as they host Newcastle in the West Midlands. Eddie Howe’s under heat at Newcastle, losing the last four matches and slipping to tenth. A tough one for Magpies, could see them in the bottom half if the struggles continue. Villa aims for the win, Newcastle seeks a turnaround.

Prediction: 2:2

Wednesday

Man City vs Burnley

Man City is on fire, going for a fourth straight league win against Burnley, which could put them just two points behind Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s squad is getting into rhythm, and they’re set to welcome back Erling Haaland. With only three wins this season, Burnley faces a tough task at the Etihad. They’re struggling in the Premier League, currently five points from safety. Vincent Kompany hopes for a positive return to his former club, but realistically, Burnley might be aiming to limit the damage to their goal difference.

Prediction: 5:0

~

Tottenham vs Brentford

Tottenham is back in the groove in the Premier League, boosting their shot at a Champions League spot. The Spurs are currently fifth, just three points behind Aston Villa in fourth. On the flip side, Ivan Toney returned strong for the Bees, scoring in a thrilling 3-2 win against Forest. A crucial victory for Brentford, pulling them away from the relegation danger after a tough winless stretch.

Prediction 2:2

~

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Get ready for a heated showdown at Anfield as Liverpool hosts Chelsea this weekend. It’s not just about the top-four stakes; there’s a cloud over the match with Jürgen Klopp’s impending departure. Liverpool’s last game was a power move, winning 4-0 against Bournemouth, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota shining. But with Klopp’s news reverberating, the bigger picture for Liverpool’s future is on everyone’s minds. On the other side, Chelsea edged past Fulham with a late first-half goal from Cole Palmer. Chelsea’s recent good run at Anfield adds an interesting twist

Prediction: 3:1

Thursday

West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham, without a win in their last four matches in all competition faces a crucial challenge against a confident Bournemouth side. Hovering just outside the top six, West Ham needs a victory to revive their European hopes after frustrating draws and defeats. Bournemouth, fueled by a recent FA Cup triumph, brings grit and attacking flair to the clash. It’s a high-stakes match with both teams vying for crucial points. West Ham seeks initiative, but Bournemouth’s confidence and attacking prowess pose a formidable challenge.

prediction: 3:1

~

Wolves vs Man United

Wolves are riding a four-game unbeaten streak, capping it off with a goalless draw against Brighton. Meanwhile, Man United’s form is a bit up-and-down, with a recent 2-2 draw against Tottenham. The Red Devils have got two wins, two draws, and four losses in their last eight matches. It’s set to be an exciting clash – will Wolves keep their streak alive, or can Man United bounce back?

Prediction 1:2

What are your thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s decision? Which game are you most excited about? Personally, I’m really looking forward to Liverpool vs. Chelsea. How about you? Let’s chat and share our thoughts!

~