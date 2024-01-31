EPL GW-23 Best FPL Differentials

As the Premier League season continues to unfold, around the globe the din of hotly-contested mini-league battles grows to a roar, and you’re probably right there in the thick of it.

If your arch rival is sneering down at you from atop the leaderboard, then you, like me, yearn to snatch that coveted top spot and wipe that smug grin off his/her face.

Differentials are they key to doing that, and below I’ve listed five of the best for GW-23.

Fabian Schar (£5.2m, Newcastle v Luton Town)

Ownership - 5.6%

Fabian Schar takes the defender slot on our list of differential picks for this week. He is currently selected by just 5.6% of FPL managers, surprisingly few considering that his next five games are against Luton Town, Nott’m Forest, Bournemouth, Arsenal, and Wolves.

Given Newcastle’s defensive record and his upcoming fixtures, you’d expect Schar to pick up at least a few clean sheets over this run. But not only can he give you clean sheet points, he can also pop up with goals — in fact, he just notched a brace against Villa. For FPL managers looking for a long-term differential defender, Schar makes for a pretty solid pick.

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m, Brighton v Crystal Palace)

Ownership - 3.5%

The first midfielder on our list of differential targets for GW23 is Eberechi Eze, who bagged a brace against Sheffield United, making it three goals in his last two games.

Next he faces Brighton side that just shipped four to Luton Town. Against such a leaky defense, I expect Eze to come good once again. He’s one of the best differential midfielder picks out there right now.

Michael Olise (£6.0m, Brighton v Crystal Palace)

Ownership - 1.6%

Another Eagle makes our list of differential picks for GW-23. Michael Olise has been in ridiculous form recently; his numbers have been staggering. In his last five starts in the EPL, Olise has scored five goals and assisted three, racking up a total of 55 points that includes two double-digit hauls.

In white-hot form and with a game against a porous Seagull defense up next on his agenda, Olise will surely be a popular transfer ahead of GW-23. Don’t expect his TSB to stay at 1.6% for very long.

Elijah Adebayo (£4.8m, Newcastle v Luton Town)

Ownership - 1.1%

Turning now to forwards, Elijah Adebayo is our ultra-differential pick of GW23. The man leading the line for Luton Town put himself on the fantasy with his hat trick against Brighton this week, but he also had three goals over the six games before that.

He’ll surely find Newcastle to be a tougher nut to crack than Brighton, but in this kind of form he’s made himself hard to ignore.

Ivan Toney (£8.0m, Brentford v Man City)

Ownership - 4.8%

The second forward on our list of top differentials for GW-23 is Brentford’s main man Ivan Toney. He has scored in both games he’s played since his long-awaited return from suspension.

He’s up against the Man City juggernaut this weekend, but Pep’s lads have kept just four clean sheets all season, and only one since GW-10. You wouldn’t be too surprised to see Toney ruin another one for them.

Do any of these players figure into your plans? Are there other low-profile assets you’re contemplating this week? Take our poll and share your thoughts below!

