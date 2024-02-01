GW-23 FPL Player Picks

Only one day separates GW-23 from the one prior, so even though there are still matches remaining in GW-22 it’s already time to think about our next moves.

If you’re in the market for transfers, our best ideas are below.

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno (£4.8m, Burnley v Fulham)

Leno picked up his sixth clean sheet of the season in Fulham’s goalless draw with Everton. The netminder also picked up bonus points to rise to tenth-best goalkeeper in FPL. A clash against a struggling Burnley side makes for good reading this week.

Defenders

Destiny Udogie (£4.8m, Everton v Tottenham)

Udogie kick-started Tottenham’s second-half comeback against Brentford with his second goal of the season. The defender is a major presence in both attack and defense for Spurs and a clash against an Everton side that has failed to win any of its last five games promises returns from both sides of the ball.

Fabian Schar (£5.2m, Newcastle v Luton)

Schar scored two goals to grab his highest point tally of the season in gameweek 22. His 17 points was a huge boost for the less than 6% of managers that backed him.

Conor Bradley - (£4.0m, Arsenal v Liverpool)

Bradley made a huge statement with a memorable display against Chelsea at Anfield. The right back scored one and provided two assists to hit an eye-popping 21 points in just his second league appearance. The youngster has now provided attacking returns in back to back games, and looks odds-on to feature from the start against Arsenal this weekend despite the availability of Alexander Arnold.

Midfielders

Richarlison (£7m, Everton v Tottenham)

Richarlison scored for the third consecutive game to help Spurs to a 3-2 victory over Brentford. He has now provided attacking returns in seven of his last eight games, making him an almost non-negotiable asset in FPL right now.

Michael Olise & Eberechi Eze (£5.9m & £6.0m, Brighton v Crystal Palace)

Olise and Eze combined to take some pressure off of Roy Hodgson by scoring all three goals in the 3-2 victory over Sheffield. Olise scored one and assisted two, while Eze scored twice. Managers should keep an eye out for injury updates on both players as they were both substituted early, but Eze says they are both good to go: “I’m OK, it was just a precaution, it should be fine. [Michael Olise] is also fine. He’s good.”

Cole Palmer (£5.8m, Chelsea v Wolves)

Palmer had a game to forget against Liverpool at Anfield as the Blues were outclassed 4-1 by the Reds. Chelsea’s creative midfielder struggled to get involved at Anfield, but he should enjoy a much better outing when the Blues welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Bukayo Saka (£9.1m, Arsenal v Liverpool)

Saka returned to goal-scoring ways when he hit a right-footed effort past Turner to put the Gunners two goals up in the victory over Nottingham Forest. FPL’s most-owned player was previously on a run of five games without a goal but has now scored twice in the Gunners last three games.

Diogo Jota (£8m, Arsenal v Liverpool)

Jota kept up his impressive form in the absence of Salah by scoring in Liverpool’s drubbing of Chelsea. It was his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal. Next up is Arsenal, and the Portugal international’s goal-scoring record against the Gunners makes for good reading.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m, Brentford v Man City)

De Bruyne marked his first start since his return from injury with another impressive performance, notching an assist to make it one goal and two helpers in just two games.

Strikers

Erling Haaland (£14m, Brentford v Man City)

Haaland made his long-awaited return from injury with a 20-minute cameo against Burnley. With a tougher away fixture against Brentford up next for the Citizens, this time Haaland is expected to feature from the start. Despite missing five games due to injury, Haaland still sits joint top alongside Mo Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. He’ll surely be looking to pull away while Mo is out injured.

Elijah Adebayo (£4.8m, Newcastle v Luton)

Adebayo grabbed Luton’s first ever hattrick in the Premier League to help them record a vital win against Brighton. The lanky striker has now scored eight goals in 21 games this season, and will play an important role if the newly promoted side hopes to survive the drop.

Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.3m, Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest)

Awoniyi announced his return from injury with a late goal in the 2-1 defeat to title contenders Arsenal. The Nigerian international has been out with injury since November but looked very sharp during his 45 minute outing against the Gunners.

Which players are your transfer targets this week? Which are you thinking about dropping? Which man will wear your armband? Let us know in the Comments!

