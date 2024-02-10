FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-24 Live Chat

The competition at the top of the table has intensified with Arsenal’s recent victory at the Emirates. Liverpool remains at the summit with 51 points, while City and Arsenal are level on 49 points, and City holding a game in hand. Fourth-place Villa must maintain form to fend off challenges from other in-form teams like Tottenham and Man United.

10th Feb (Sat)

Man City vs Everton

Everton nicked a point against Tottenham with a late equalizer from Branthwaite. Now Spurs visit the Etihad to face another top team in Man City. City enjoyed a comfortable win last week courtesy of a Phil Foden hattrick, and Guardiola will have a fully fit squad with no injuries or suspensions to contend with. This is particularly impressive considering City’s demanding schedule (including a UCL Round of 16 match on 13 Feb!) and consistently high level of performance week in and week out. However, it also presents a challenge for fantasy managers who must navigate Pep Guardiola’s unpredictable team selection.

score prediction: Man City 3 - 0 Everton

~~

Fulham vs Bournemouth

Neither team has secured a league victory since 2023. Fulham came close last week but conceded a last-minute goal to Burnley, resulting in a 2-2 draw. On the other side, Bournemouth ended last game with 10 players due to a red card for Billing. Both teams must be eager to take all three points for the first time in the new year.

score prediction: Fulham 1 - 1 Bournemouth

~~

Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool not only dropped points at Emirates Stadium last week but also lost center-back Konate to a red card. With Matip sidelined by injury and Konate suspended, Klopp needs to explore alternatives from other positions or consider youth players. Despite facing 19th-place Burnley, Liverpool must remain cautious as the Clarets have now scored in four consecutive league matches.

score prediction: Liverpool 3 - 2 Burnley

~~

Luton Town vs Sheffield United

The relegation battle intensifies! Luton Town narrowly escaped the relegation zone after earning a penalty against Everton. Playing at home, the Hatters face Sheffield United who have scraped together a mere 10 points thus far. This presents a golden opportunity for Luton Town to scoop up points to distance themselves further from the scrum.

score prediction: Luton Town 3 - 1 Sheffield United

~~

Tottenham vs Brighton

Two managers renowned for their attacking flair are poised to face off this week. With Tottenham’s captain Heung-Min Son expected to start following his nation’s exit from the Asian Cup, anticipation for an engaging match is high. Brighton, coming off a resounding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, aims to maintain momentum after a surprising loss to Luton Town. Expect an enthralling encounter between these two sides!

score prediction: Tottenham 3 - 1 Brighton

~~

Wolves vs Brentford

If Wolves can resolve some defensive issues, they should improve their league position. With a strong attacking combination and the return of Hwang Hee Chan, they have promising prospects. However, they face a challenge from Ivan Toney who returned from a long-term suspension in January. Brentford, still at risk of relegation, must approach every game with utmost seriousness as the season progresses.

score prediction: Wolves 2 - 2 Brentford

~~

Nott’m Forest vs Newcastle

One of the teams most affected by AfCON, Forest now receives a boost from the return of multiple players as it concludes. On the other hand, Newcastle also faces major concerns over player availability, several starters currently sidelined by injuries.

Forest advanced to the next round of the FA Cup midweek while Newcastle rested, providing the Magpies some advantage. Anticipate a high-scoring match between these two teams.

score prediction: Nott’m Forest 2 - 2 Newcastle

11th Feb (Sun)

West Ham vs Arsenal

West Ham is experiencing a poor run of form, failing to win since 2024, including a 0-3 loss to Man United at Old Trafford last week. The Hammers face a major challenge in the in-form Gunners who have not been able to defeat West Ham in their last three meetings (with two losses and one draw). They aim to maintain pressure on Liverpool and Man City in the league standings.

score prediction: West Ham 1 - 1 Arsenal

~~

Aston Villa vs Man United

4th place Villa currently leads Man United by 8-points in the league table. Champions League dream seem within Villa’s reach. United is in good form, with five undefeated matches (four wins and one draw) across all competitions. However, Martinez’s injury might affect their performance. Villa’s midweek match means United had extra days off.

score prediction: Aston Villa 1 - 2 Man United

12th Feb (Mon)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Two of the most unpredictable teams in the league are set to clash! Crystal Palace, boasting an unbeaten home record for four consecutive games, faces a tough challenge as Chelsea has emerged victorious in all of their recent 13 meetings. However, there’s good news for Palace as the Eagles got days off while Chelsea played midweek. Interestingly, Chelsea holds the surprising stat of being the team awarded the most penalties this season.

score prediction: Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Chelsea

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com

~

Which matches are you most invested in fantasy-wise? Which do you most want to watch as a fan? Which players are earning spots on your Fantrax barn-door shopping list? How are you set up to capitalize on next week’s mini DGW? Please log in and join the live chat in the comments below!

~