UCL MD-7 1st-Week Team News, Injury Reports, and Live Chat

MD-7 Build-Up

The UEFA Champions League is set to restart today with the first set of matches featuring Copenhagen hosting title holders Man City and RB Leipzig hosting Real Madrid. Man City recovered quickly from a few negative results with the return of KDB and Erling Haaland to the starting XI, while Real Madrid crushed title race rival with a back line made with out of position players.

For the early look at all of the round of 16 matches including the 2nd-week, go to our MD-7 Fantasy Preview article. We all have unlimited transfers UCL-Fantasy before the kickoff. To see NMA’s selections, go to UCL MD-7 player picks article.

Remember! Now your fantasy squad can have up to four players from each club. Cheers and good luck!

Team News (Injury/Suspension)

Copenhagen

The Danish Superliga takes a long winter break from early December to mid February so Copenhagen’s last official outing was against Galatasaray in the group stage at home defeating the Turkish club 1-0. Despite the long break, Copenhagen will be without Davit Khocholava and Theo Sande due to injury. Birger Meling is doubtful and Lukas Lerager will serve his one match suspension after he received a direct red card in MD-6.

Man City

Man City and Pep are enjoying an almost clean bill of health after the return of Haaland to start and score. Man City defeated Everton 2-0 on Saturday. Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are out of the travelling squad to Denmark after missing the open training for City this week.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig fell in a draw trap 2-2 in Bundesliga this Saturday against Augsburg. The German outfit is relaxed in the injuries department with only Amadou Haidara doubtful. Center back Willi Orban missed all of the group stage matches and it may be a difficult task for Marco Rose to manage his players expectations on the starting lineup in defense.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid is undergoing an injury crisis in defense (but are they?). Carlo had to switch Dani Carvajal in the 4-0 hammering of title race rivals Girona from right back to left back. He was paired with defensive midfielder Tchouameni while Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vasquez flanked the field. Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois remain sidelined for the club. Carlo seemed confident that Carvajal will be ready to start from a minor injury.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG defeated Lille 3-1 on Saturday in Ligue 1 to continue their easy march to winning the league earlier than last season. There are a few injury concerns for the French and mainly in defense as Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico and Milan Skriniar are sidelined. Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa are doubtful. Ousmane Dembele will return to UCL football after missing MD-6 due to suspension.

Real Sociedad

The struggling Spanish club will be without several key players in the first leg of the round of 16. Mikel Oyarzabal is still doubtful after missing the last two matches due to a muscle issue. The injury list of the club includes Sheraldo Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Ordiozola, Carlos Fernandez and Aihen Munoz.

Lazio

The Italian club has been struggling for consistency through out the season. The last three matches for the club in Serie A were a draw, then a loss and most recently on Saturday a 3-1 win against Cagliari. Lazio have only one injury doubt against Bayern: Partic while Davide Renzetti will serve a one match suspension in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga champions are looking for strong showing this season in UCL and this match will serve a more important purpose for the club which is mental recovery after the humiliating defeat 0-3 to Leverkusen on Saturday. Leverkusen is now 5 points ahead at the top of Bundesliga as a result. Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Konard Laimer, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr.

Confirmed Lineups (Day-1)

Confirmed Lineups (Day-2)

If you need to take an early look at injury lists and predicted lineups for the remaining matches scheduled next week then follow the UEFA UCL link here

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Copenhagen vs Manchester City and RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid will be released about an hour before today's fantasy transfer deadline at 20:00 GMT.

Good luck everyone and I’ll see you in the comments!

How is your team shaping up? Has your squad been hit by injuries to any players? Do you have any tactical questions? Which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

