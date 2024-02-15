Best EPL DGW-25 FPL Differentials

The current phase of the FPL season presents a strategic opportunity for fantasy managers to maximize their points by effectively using their chips, particularly targeting double and blank game-weeks. In the upcoming GW-25, four teams — Liverpool, Luton Town, Man City and Brentford — will enjoy a double game-week, providing FPL managers with a chance to capitalize on multiple fixtures.

However, looking ahead to GW-26, note that four teams — Liverpool, Luton Town, Chelsea and Tottenham — suffer a blank game-week. Managers must plan chip usage judiciously during such schedule turbulence.

Ross Barkley (£5.0m, Luton vs Man United; Liverpool vs Luton)

Ownership: 2.0%

Barkley has been Luton’s best player this season, and despite having tough games against Man United and Liverpool, if any attacking threat comes from Luton, it’ll likely be through him. Barkley has delivered four returns in his recent five Premier League games, showcasing his significant impact in Luton’s attack. With the highest xA/90 and the second-highest key-passes/90 among Luton players who have played more than 900 minutes, Barkley plays a pivotal role in the team’s offense. His cheap price-tag makes him an even more attractive asset.

Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m, Luton vs Man United; Liverpool vs Luton)

Ownership: 4.7%

For a more budget-friendly Luton option, consider Adebayo (£4.9m) as an alternative to other premium forwards. He has found the net in three of his last five games and boasts an impressive average of 0.70 goals per 90 minutes, surpassing both Toney and Nunez. If budget constraints are a concern, Adebayo emerges as a valuable choice, particularly as Luton has yet another DGW in GW-28.

Andrew Robertson (£6.4m, Brentford vs Liverpool; Liverpool vs Luton)

Ownership 3.0%

Back from long-term injury, Roberston finally played a full 90 in the 3-1 win over Burnley. Set to see more minutes, he can provide good attacking returns.

Luis Diaz (£7.5m, Brentford vs Liverpool; Liverpool vs Luton)

Ownership 9.6%

Luis Diaz is becoming the player we expected when he joined the club a year ago January. With four goal contributions in Liverpool’s previous three games, he’s still under 10% ownership.

Ivan Toney (£8.2m, Brentford vs Liverpool; Man City vs Brentford)

Ownership 7.8%

Brentford may face the top two EPL clubs in their DGW, but Toney has three goals plus a fantasy assist in four fixtures since his return. His goals against Spurs and Wolves tell us that he can create issues for Liverpool and Man City back lines.

