EPL DGW-25 FPL Player Picks

There's an exciting double game-week coming up, which will make Fantasy Premier League managers who have been waiting patiently to use their bonus chips.

However, because of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley, GW-26 will include only eight games instead of ten. Tottenham and Luton are the other two teams off that weekend.

The GW-25 deadline is this Saturday, February 17, at 11:00 GMT.

Goalkeeper

David Raya Martin (Arsenal, £4.5m): Hosting Aston Villa, Arsenal is in good form and has clean sheet potential. Raya has accumulated 18 points in his last four games, pretty nice for a goalkeeper.

Defenders

Andy Robertson (£6.4m, BRE vs LIV , LIV vs LUT)

The three starting strikers all scored over the weekend, but as the games get closer, lineups may rotate. For that reason, we’ll look to the defense for a boost, and Andy Robertson seems like a good fit. The left-back returned last week for his first league start since GW-8. With Trent Alexander-Arnold facing a recurrence of his own knee injury, the left-back will take on increased relevance as an attacking outlet now.

Alfie Doughty (£4.6m, LUT VS MUN, LIV VS LUT)

£4.6 million might seem expensive for a Luton defender in the third-worst defense in the league, but the Hatters’ biggest creative outlet is unquestionably Doughty.

He’s worth the extra money over his teammates on most set-pieces as well. Furthermore, Luton is a reasonable medium-term hold because it will double again in GW-28.

Virgil van Dijk ( £6.4m, BRE VS LIV , LIV Vs LUT)

Grabbing defensive players from top teams in a DGW is a good move, and it looks like Virgil van Dijk is the go-to guy for Liverpool this time. He might not score big in attack, but you can bet on the Reds’ captain playing the full 180 minutes across both games.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.8m, MCI VS CHE, MCI VS BRE)

Although he isn’t guaranteed full minutes, £10.8m is a lot of money for someone who is so reliable that, after a rest against Everton, he might be ready to start back-to-back games in the double. This week, City has two extremely attractive home matches against Brentford and Chelsea. If Erling Haaland weren’t there, many would consider De Bruyne for captain.

Diogo Jota ( £8.3m, BRE VS LIV , LIV VS LUT)

Jota scored Liverpool’s first goal against the Clarets, continuing his excellent play in front of goal. In his last six league games, he has five goals. He may not play the full 180 minutes - Liverpool still have more attacking options - but is the most clinical out of the preferred front three of himself, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Phil Foden (£8.0, MCI VS CHE, MCI VS BRE)

Foden, who just scored a hattrick in GW-23, is Man City’s best player because of his affordability, goal danger, and inventiveness. Among Man City players who have played 900+ minutes this season, Foden has the third-highest xG/90 and third-highest x/A. Despite KDB’s comeback, Foden has managed to hold onto his spot in the team. He will eventually be rested, but for his price, he provides an easy way into the City assault.

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m, ARS VS BUR)

While everyone’s attention will be on double-game players, we should not miss Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, who has 34 points in just three games. He is currently the third most inform player in the league, behind only Man City’s Phil Foden and Luton’s Adebayo. Now he faces a weaker side (Burnley), so I believe he will put on yet another outstanding performance.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (£14.4m MCI VS CHE, MCI VS BRE)

Since returning to action, Haaland has scored twice against Everton. This season, he leads the league in xG, xG/90, and goals scored. At 71% ownership, he is an absolute must-have for FPL DGW-25.

Darwin Nunez (£7.6m, BRE VS LIV , LIV Vs LUT)

Nunez has scored eight goals this season for an xG of 11.97, but he hasn’t been the most efficient. Managing the frustration is necessary since those eight goals still count. He is Klopp’s first choice, and he can score a ton of points when playing well. However, take caution — you might regret the decision if he becomes frustrated and blanks in the double game week.

Ivan Toney (£8.2m, BRE VS LIV, MCI VS BRE)

Brentford’s upcoming matches might not be ideal, but Toney has proven he can score against any Premier League team when he’s on form (and on PK duty). Man City especially learned his threat when he bagged both goals in a surprising 2-1 home defeat last season. While Toney might not be the top choice for captain against Liverpool and City, he still has a good chance of finding the net against either or both of them.

How many of you are looking to use a chip, and which one would it be? Wildcard? Freehit? Bench Boost? Or Triple Captain? How are you prepping for the blanks in GW-26? Please log in and spill your thoughts in the comments!

