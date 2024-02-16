Fantrax EPL DGW-25 Player Picks

This game-week features 4 sides who feature twice (Brentford, Liverpool, Luton and Man City) with this being a game-week in the race for the title; especially with Man City sitting 2 points behind Liverpool with a game-in-hand already. Liverpool and Luton are those double game-week sides who do not feature in the following game-week.

~

Our one early match is Brentford hosting Liverpool, so those are the only two lineups that will be confirmed before our Fantrax deadline. However, both of those sides are participating in our mini DGW, so they’re probably of great interest. Tune in to NMA’s “Pre-Deadline Chat” during the countdown hour to discuss last minute moves!

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (NEW vs LUT, $2.96)

Newcastle with back to back wins and Dubravka remains a solid choice due to this affordability, offering great value in this home fixture, especially with Bournemouth struggling for goals in recent weeks.

~

Alisson Becker (BRE v LIV + LIV v LUT, $13.79)

Alisson missed last game-week with the flu, but he has now recovered and is expected to retake Liverpool’s #1 spot. He’s expensive, but he’s also one of the top points earners among keepers, and he plays twice. If you have cash to splash on a keeper, you can waste it here.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (BRE v LIV + LIV v LUT, $6.43)

With TAA reinjured and his replacement uncertain, Robbo and VvD are the Pool defenders most likely to start twice in the DGW. Price then strongly favors Robbo for those who don’t already have VvD ($17.53) at a discount.

~

William Saliba (BUR vs ARS, $3.44)

Arsenal FC absolutely romped to victory last time out with both center-backs getting on the scoresheet, so both are viable options. However, Saliba is significantly cheaper than his partner Gabriel.

~

Sven Botman (NEW vs LUT, $7.81)

Newcastle is scoring well at the moment with Botman having picked up an assist last time out. Double-down on Newcastle with Botman and another Magpie offering good value in the home fixture.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI vs CHE, MCI vs BRE $3.85)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you bought KDB in both of your Fantrax sides during earlier barn-door trading. Recently back from a GW-1 injury, KDB’s price hasn’t recovered (but he has). This makes him a must-have in any non-blank week, and now he has a DGW, so he will likely play at least 100 minutes.

~

Bruno Guimaraes (NEW vs BOU, $12.94)

Bruno G is stepping up in the absence of strikers, Isak and Wilson, grabbing a brace last time out after a relatively quiet recent time in front of goal. Those couple of goals should spur him on to go and grab some more. Newcastle have 10 goals in their last 3 games so attacking returns are likely!

~

Phil Foden (MCI vs CHE, MCI vs BRE, $17.43)

Here’s another Citizen in imperious attacking form — If you can afford him for City’s DGW Caveat: Foden is overdue for rest and relaxation, so YMMV. Foden has been scoring in waves so may capitalise even with reduced minutes.

~

Ross Barkley (LUT vs MNU, LIV vs LUT $10.92)

Luton have a couple of tough fixtures but a double is a double and Ross Barkley has been getting back to his best in recent weeks. He has a goal and 2 assists in his last 3 weeks and should be getting a lot of game time in both of these, offering decent value for money.

Forwards

Ivan Toney (BRE vs LIV, MCY vs BRE, $4.67)

Don’t be phased by the two difficult fixtures here, Toney is in strong form and about from the blank against Man City a couple of game-weeks ago, he’s been making up for lost time and has scored in every game since his return, picking up an assist along the way. He’s still cheap and well worth bringing in!

~

Diogo Jota (BRE v LIV + LIV v LUT, $11.49)

Jota completes our Liverpool triple-up pick. With Salah still struggling to return from injury, Jota will likely get strong game time this week and notoriously has strong points per minute with a high ceiling, a Liverpool attacker (or two) is a must!

~

Rasmus Hojlund (LUT vs MAN, $6.96)

Hojlund is starting to seriously deliver on his promise and is taking the pressure off of ten Hag. He has now scored in 4 consecutive league outings, making it 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.

Are you taking any gambles this week? Bringing in other double-gamers? Have any questions? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

~