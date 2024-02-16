EPL GW-25 Rate My Teams

Four teams play double this week, including title favorites Man City and Liverpool, along with Brentford and Luton Town. Looking at their fixtures, Liverpool emerges strongest with games against Luton Town at home and Brentford away.

Meanwhile, City plays twice at home, hosting Chelsea and Brentford at the Etihad. Luton Town hosts in-form Man United before visiting Liverpool, and Brentford faces the ultimate gauntlet, taking on both title favorites just days apart, Liverpool at home and Man City away.

With unlimited transfers each week and no limit on players per source-club, it’s sensible for Fantrax managers to concentrate on double-gamers this week. However, FPL managers must plan ahead for GW-26 when Liverpool, Chelsea FC, Tottenham and Luton Town all blank. No doubt some benches will burn and chips will be cashed.

Official FPL

Even though there’s a mini DGW this week, there isn’t much to be done without using my wildcard, especially considering that I already have both Haaland and KDB from Man City, and Liverpool blanks the very next game-week. Therefore, I’ve decided to hold onto my wildcard for the future.

Flekken will be up against attackers from Liverpool and Man City, so I’ve opted to leave him on the bench despite his having a double game this week.

Fantrax NMA-11

James Maddison and Kaoru Mitoma are the only two players among my starters who do not double this week. Despite this, their fixtures are not too bad, and I haven’t found better replacements for them, so they will remain for GW-25.

Although Ivan Toney’s team faces both Liverpool and Man City this week, his affordable salary makes him too valuable to drop — Besides, big players deliver in big games, right? Conor Bradley is another youngster I’ve recently included due to TAA’s re-injury, so I’ll be very annoyed if Gomez nicks that starting slot.

Fantrax NMA-17

In Fantrax NMA-17, I faced budget constraints that prevented me from mirroring my choices in NMA-11. As a result, I made some new recruits to the team, including Bradley, Stones, Doughty, Maino, and Salah. Typically, I don’t opt for defensive midfielders in fantasy games, but due to budget limitations, I selected Kobbie Mainoo. At the very least, I know he will be starting, and hopefully, he can return surprise points similar to what he did in early February.

Poll Which player would you favor between Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez in GW-25? Phil Foden

Julian Alvarez vote view results 54% Phil Foden (6 votes)

45% Julian Alvarez (5 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

~~

What do you think about my teams in Fantrax and FPL? Do you agree with my changes? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask for a “Rate My Team” evaluation!

~