FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-25 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Last week saw the completion of AfCON and the Asia Cup tournaments, which means several players who took part in those competitions are again available for Premier League action. There was also European action for some Premier League clubs during the week. While we prepare to make last-minute changes to our FPL teams, let's take a look at the latest team news and injury reports ahead of GW-25.

Saturday 17, Feb 2024

Brentford v Liverpool

Frank Onyeka and Bryan Mbuemo are expected back in action for Brentford after completing the African Cup of Nations. The Bees’ form has improved since the return of Ivan Toney, but they have still lost two of their last four.

Liverpool returned to winning ways last week with an impressive 3-1 victory over Burnley to maintain first place. The Reds have had to deal with a lengthy injury list in recent months, now with as many as nine out against Brentford.

Ibrahima Konate is expected back after suspension. There was mild uncertainty concerning Joe Gomez and Allison, but both have returned to training after illnesses. Salah has a slight chance of featuring, but TAA is unlikely to even show up for the Carabao Cup final a week from now. Conor Bradley has returned after family-related compassionate leave.

Burnley v Arsenal

Burnley is on a run of five games without a win and won’t have it easier against a Gunners side on a four-game winning streak. Charlie Taylor is close to a return for the Clarets and is in line to make the match-day squad. Lyle Forster recently underwent surgery and is expected to be on the sidelines for a while.

Arsenal dispatched West Ham six-nil last week to signal readiness for the title race in the second half of the season. It was the Gunners’ fourth consecutive win. They have seven players on the mend, and six of them stand a chance of making the match-day squad. Thomas Partey, Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Viera and Gabriel Jesus are all nearly fit. Jurrien Timber is close but ruled out.

Fulham v Aston Villa

The Cottagers are eager to extend their unbeaten run to four games when they welcome Villa to London this weekend. Fulham has had to navigate the last two games without striker Raul Jimenez, and the Mexican remains unavailable. However, Nigerian duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have returned from AfCON duty. Defenders Kenny Tete and Oluwatosin Adarabioyo have also been passed fit.

Villa fell to a late home defeat against Man United last week and now sit in fifth place just five points ahead of the Red Devils. The Villans haven’t been as impressive as they were in the first half of the season, winning only two of their last five. Boubacar Kamara is ruled out after he picked up an injury in the loss to United.

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Newcastle secured a much-needed win in the 3-2 thriller against Nottingham Forest last week. The win saw them rise to eleventh, but that’s still a long way from the UCL-qualifying heights reached last season. Callum Wilson picked up a muscle injury at the end of the Forest match and is ruled out. The trio of Joseph Willock, Alexander Isak, and Jacob Murphy will have late fitness tests.

Five games without a win underscores the Cherries’ struggle in recent games, and a trip to St James Park won’t ease their stress. They need to improve defensively if they’re to take points off the home team. Philip Billing remains suspended due to a red card, while Romain Faivre is a doubt due to illness.

Nott’m Forest v West Ham

Failing to win any of the last four (losing three), Forest sits just two places and two points above relegation and needs to pick up the pace to avoid the relegation tussle at the end of the season. Gonzalo Montiel is ruled out due to injury while the AfCON contingent of Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, and Willy Boly were ruled out by Nuno Espirito Santo despite their homecoming last week.

West Ham is eager to bounce back and give their fans something to cheer after being on the wrong end of a six-nil drubbing from Arsenal last week. The Hammers have now failed to win any of their last five and currently sit in eighth place. The Trio of Antonio, Kurt Zouma, and Edson Alvarez have all been passed fit while Lucas Tolentino is a doubt.

Tottenham v Wolves

Spurs have been dealt a setback with injuries to first-choice wing-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro. On the positive side, Giovani Lo Celso has returned to training and has a good chance of making the match-day squad.

A toothless performance against Brentford last week saw Wolves lose at home to Brentford. The midtable club will have Hee-Chan Hwang back in action this weekend.

Man City v Chelsea

Man City hosts Chelsea in the blockbuster clash of GW-25. The Citizens have been the most impressive EPL team lately, winning their last five. Guardiola’s side will have to do without Gvardiol and Jack Grealish, both are out with injuries. Mateo Kovacic has been passed fit after recovering from a knee injury, while Bernardo Silva and Sergio Gomez are doubts.

Chelsea rounded out GW-24 with a late 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The Blues have been inconsistent this season and currently sit in tenth place. Malo Gusto has been passed fit while Thiago Silva, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Robert Sanchez all stand a chance of making the match-day squad.

Sunday 18 Feb 2024

Sheffield United v Brighton

Bottom side Sheffield picked up a rare win against Luton last week and will be eager to maintain some momentum by securing another unlikely win against Brighton. Rhys Norrington-Davies is ruled out after picking up a thigh injury. Oliver McBurnie, Ben Brereton Diaz and Gustavo Hamer will be subjected to late fitness tests.

A late Brennan Johnson goal left the Seagulls heartbroken in their close encounter against Tottenham last week. The defeat meant Roberto Di Zerbi’s side has won only one of the last five games. Simon Adingra has a slight chance of returning to action this weekend after returning from AfCON duty with Ivory Coast.

Luton Town v Man United

The Hatters suffered a shocking home defeat to rock-bottom Sheffield United last week and will know they need to play a lot better if they are to take points from visiting in-form Man United this weekend. Daiki Hashioka is unlikely to be available despite stepping up his recovery from injury.

United made it three straight wins with a late winner from McTominay against Aston Villa last week. The Red Devils have looked more solid defensively in recent weeks and will need to maintain that level as Luton has been a handful against top sides at Kenilworth Road this season. Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Monday 19 Feb 2024

Everton v Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche’s Everton fell to a two-nil defeat against high-flying Man City last weekend. The result saw the Toffees remain in 18th place, one point adrift of safety. The Toffees are hopeful of having the influential Abdoulaye Doucoure and Godfrey back for this important fixture.

A home defeat to Chelsea only increased the pressure on Roy Hodgson, with many fans calling for the gaffer to be sacked. Hodgson will reportedly not be on the touchline this weekend after he was hospitalized on Thursday. The Eagles haven’t been helped by several injuries to key players Eberechi Eze and Micheal Olise several times this season, and both players are ruled out of this encounter. On the other hand, Will Hughes has a slight chance of making the match-day squad.

Tuesday 20 Feb 2024

Man City v Brentford

Liverpool v Luton Town

