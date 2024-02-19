UCL MD-7 2nd-Week Team News, Injury Reports, and Live Chat

MD-7 Midway

The first week of Champions League Round of 16 passed on without major surprises as Real Madrid, Man City and PSG stepped closer to the quarterfinals. Bayern’s 1-0 defeat at Lazio was not expected, but it was also not a surprise considering the Germans’ dip in form (the club is now on a three match loss streak). Upamecano’s red card certainly didn’t help their cause (my condolences to any of our readers who have him and now can’t sub out his zero).

Dortmund and Arsenal are expected to end PSV and Porto UCL dreams as early as the first leg, but Inter vs Atletico and Napoli vs Barcelona are as unpredictable as it gets in the football world.

Team News (Injury/Suspension)

Inter Milan

Inter’s 4-0 win over Salernitana this weekend in Serie-A is the eighth straight win for last year’s UCL finalists. Ex-Juventus starter Juan Cuadrado is the only absentee for Inter when they host former Inter rock and current Atletico coach Diego Simeone. On the doubtful list are summer signing midfielder Frattesi and defender Acerbi.

~

Atletico Madrid

Atletico had a fun Saturday, defeating Las Palmas 5-0 in La Liga to give the squad a boost of confidence despite being without Gabriel Paulista, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gimenez and Thomas Lemar. Alvaro Morata is doubtful but was assessed and did travel to Milan.

~

PSV Eindhoven

PSV convinced on Friday by defeating Heracles 2:0 in Eredivisie before hosting Dortmund. PSV will be without Guus Til and Armel Kotchap. The Southampton loanee continues to recover from a recent shoulder injury. Noa Lang is also out until the end of the season.

~

Dortmund

The Germans navigated the group of death successfully early in the season and are expected to continue strongly in R-16. Dortmund was held to a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday. The traveling squad is missing Ramy Bensbaini, Karim Adeyemi and Feliz Nmecha. Sebastien Haller will be assessed, but Fulgrug will probably deputize for him.

~

Porto

The Portuguese power house made three easy points domestically on Saturday, defeating Estrela da Amadora 2-0. With Ivan Marcano the only absentee, Porto will be at nearly full strength when hosting high-flying Arsenal.

~

Arsenal

Eleven goals in two matches reflect the current form of Arteta’s Arsenal at the moment. The Gunners defeated Burnley 5-0 on Saturday in preparation to travel to Porto. They will be without Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko due to injuries.

~

Napoli

The Serie-A title holders host Barcelona on the back of 1-1 draw against Genoa this Saturday. Only Diego Demme is doubtful for Napoli on Wednesday, otherwise the rest of the squad is available for selection by Walter Mazzarri.

~

Barcelona

Barcelona secured an important 2-1 win on Saturday over Celta Vigo to exploit points dropped by table leading Real Madrid. Barcelona’s list of injuries is expanding, now including Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde. Stealing a point from Napoli would be an achievement.

Confirmed Lineups (Tuesday)

Inter Milan:

Atletico Madrid:

PSV Eindhoven:

Dortmund:

~

Confirmed Lineups (Wednesday)

Porto:

Arsenal:

Napoli:

Barcelona:

If you want an early look at injury lists and predicted lineups for the remaining matches scheduled this week, then visit UCL’s Possible Lineups.

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the day 3 and day 4 matches of the second week of the round 16 will be released about an hour before each substitution deadline at 20:00 GMT.

~