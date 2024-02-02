Fantrax EPL GW-23 Player Picks

We are now back to busy with a quick turnaround from the midweek fixtures of GW-22. We are still looking eagerly at AfCON and Asian Cup as key assets are still being missed, but this does give opportunity to others. Here are our picks with some enablers and punts to keep things balanced!

Our one early match is Everton hosting Tottanham, so those are the only two lineups that will be confirmed before our Fantrax deadline. Tune in to NMA’s pre-dead chat to see those and panic-discuss options in the waning minutes of countdown hour.

Goalkeepers

Djordje Petrovic (CHE vs WOL, $4.60)

Chelsea had a bad time against high-flying Liverpool, but Petrovic remains a solid enabler. Up next are Wolves who have struggled for goals in the last couple of games.

Martin Dubravka (NEW vs LUT, $2.96)

Newcastle is back to winning ways, and Dubravka remains a solid value option and great enabler. Luton is showing signs of improvement, clawing above water in the relegation dogfight, but Newcastle is still favored.

Defenders

Destiny Udogie (EVE vs TOT, $9.11)

Porro is usually the go-to Tottenham defender for attacking returns, but Udogie has form for them too. Spurs are missing talisman Son, but it certainly helps having players all over the pitch who are capable of stepping up.

Ameen Al Dakhil (BUR vs FUL, $3.44)

The budget option makes it into our selection after a consolation goal against Man City showed great desire to get into the box. Opposition Fulham has not scored in the last two games, so there could be points on offer for the young defender.

Fabian Schar (NEW vs LUT, $14.18)

A big score from the defense last game-week stops the rot and gets back to winning ways. Schar is worth backing in a home fixture, especially with the additional threat from set pieces and benefiting from Trippier’s delivery.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (BRE vs MCI, $1.48)

Get him quick before his stock rises! De Bruyne is picking up where he left off with back to back goal contributions since his return to the side. He’s a must have going against a Brentford side that can’t keep the goals out lately, plus Man City has a DGW in a couple weeks.

Marcus Rashford (MAN vs WHU, $10.31)

After a damp season so far, Rashford is back amongst the goals after getting on the scoresheet away to Wolves with a confident finish from outside the box. That boost of confidence reminds us all what he is capable of.

Leon Bailey (SHU vs AST, $10.15)

Baily’s a solid performer at a solid price. Bailey’s assist against Newcastle makes six goals plus six assists for the season. Villa has impressed this season and Emery will be looking to ensure the loss was a mere blip by getting Aston Villa back to winning ways. The Bailey-Watkins partnership looks a strong-bet for this one.

Eberechi Eze (BHA vs CRY, $10.27)

The jury is still out on Eze and his team-mate Olise after their impressive performance last time out took some pressure off of veteran boss Roy Hodgson. Both are solid options if they get over their respective knocks.

Forwards

Ivan Toney (BRE vs MCI, $1.84)

$1.84 is a great price for a player who doesn’t look rusty at all. Toney had two goals plus an assist in the two games he has started recently. Man City will be tough, but could likely run into a high-scoring one with Toney a player you cannot discount.

Diogo Jota (ARS vs LIV, $10.15)

Jota is handling the starring role well in the absence of Salah as Liverpool continue their form at the top of the table. He has four goals plus three assists in his last four games and has good credentials against Arsenal.

Elijah Adebayo (NEW vs LUT, $5.75)

It’s hard to ignore a player who bags a hattrick, especially when he’s selling at an attractive price. Adebayo’s triple makes eight total for the season. Newcastle will be a tough fixture, but the Magpies have been inconsistent this season, so Adebayo could continue scoring in this one.

Are the foreign nations’ cups and January transfer window impacting your team? Are you making any gambles this week? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

