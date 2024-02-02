Rate My Week 23 Teams: PPQ

I think I’m still getting back into shape after the long lay off. I had average weeks across teams. Not bad. Not great. Both could’ve been much much (or I guess much worse).

But... it was great to get going too. I think the end of the season is going to fun, and it’s been a while since it’s felt like there are multiple teams who could win the league.

FPL

Week 22

61 is actually pretty good. I got the captain wrong even if Saka wasn’t terrible. JWP and his 10 points sat at the end of my bench, and I’ve given up on a keeper doing anything for me.

Nothing to brag about. But changes need to be made too.

Week 23

Now that I’ve made the changes I’m not sure I love them.

I’ve brought in RIcharlison, who can’t stop scoring. Not sure what took so long. It also means he’ll probably not score this week. So be warned. I’ve added Bradley too, because if he continues on this type of run, I want to be able to bring him in.

I’m going with Foden as my captain for the week. I think he’s due a big game. I’m little worried about having three Arsenal players against Liverpool. But as an Arsenal fan, I’m hoping for the best. It’s a huge game.

Fantrax XI

Week 22

I though I had a good plan. And my plan partially worked. But very partially. I grabbed Toney and KDB on the cheap, and spent mid range on the remaining mids and forwards, but with no high priced players standing out for me. My mids and forward all scored double digits, with five goals and four assists. This payed off!

Then from the large amount remaining I spent heavily on defenders, which I rarely do.

This is why. TAA doesn’t start (and his replacement goes crazy!). Crystal Palace concede two to SHU, and Estupian and BHA give up four. That’s $30 for a measly 5.5 points.

Sigh.

Week 23

But do you think I learn from my past mistakes!? Ha!

I’ve dropped Nunez and Eze (both injured maybe too), and picked up Erling Haaland, who I think will start, and John McGinn who gets the porous defense of SHU.

I’ve dropped TAA since they play Arsenal and he may not play anyway. I’ve added Trippier too because...why not. I’ve got extra to spend. I’ve even kept Estupian. I really do think he’s a good player.

I’m just letting it fly. I think. Or maybe not. I’ve got time to rethink it all, which, of course, I’ll do over and over.

Wish me luck. I’m gonna need it.

