BGW-26 Best FPL Differentials

Finding underrated gems can make all the difference. These lesser-known players might just be the secret weapons to outsmart your competition and boost your fantasy team. From solid defenders to creative midfielders, these picks could assist you in a season where every point counts.

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£4.5m, Wolves vs Sheffield United)

Ownership 0.6%

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s impressive 87 final-third touches in the last three game-weeks stand out, placing him among the top defenders in this category. Considering his reasonable price and potential minutes on the pitch, he presents a solid chance for a clean sheet, especially given Sheffield’s struggles in attack.

~

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m, Brighton vs Everton)

Ownership 3.4%

Van Hecke has emerged as a reliable presence in Brighton’s defense in recent gameweeks, securing a clean sheet against Sheffield last week. His consistent performances contribute to Brighton’s defensive solidity, potentially paving the way for a continued run of positive results. Van Hecke’s passing ability, often overlooked, adds another dimension to his overall contribution to the team’s defensive efforts.

~

Pedro Neto (£5.7m, Wolves vs Sheffield United)

Ownership 3.9%

Over the last three game-weeks, Neto has been in exceptional form, registering nine shots and creating six chances. He has played a crucial role in 62% of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season. His consistent performances suggest he is currently in top form and a key contributor to Wolves’ attack.

~

Douglas Luiz (£5.5m, Aston Villa vs Nott’m Forest)

Ownership 9.3%

Luiz has been a key contributor to Villa’s success this season, and the team is poised for a favorable run of fixtures. This upcoming stretch of games presents a promising opportunity for the creative midfielder to continue providing valuable chances for his attacking teammates, increasing the likelihood of generating attacking returns.

~

Rasmus Højlund (£7.2m, Man United vs Fulham)

Ownership 10.2%

Hojlund is currently enjoying a fantastic run of form, producing nine attacking returns in his last six starts, an impressive streak going since December. His contributions have been pivotal for United, repeatedly securing three-point wins even while most of the team has not always been performing at its best.

~

Do any of these players fit into your plans? Who is coming in and going out? Are there other low-profile assets you’re contemplating this week? Please log in and share your thoughts below!

