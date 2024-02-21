BGW-26 FPL Player Picks

GW-26 brings blanks to four clubs — Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Luton Town sitting out. The Freehit chip is mostly suited to be used during blank or double gameweeks, so you might be tempted... but before you pull the trigger, look ahead to GW-29 that has just three fixtures confirmed so far.

Erling Haaland disappointed many by scoring “only” one goal in two games, and there were injury disappointments for managers who backed KDB, Salah, Jota, and Nunez. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at our selections for GW-26.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (£5.5m Bournemouth v Man City)

Ederson nailed down his sixth shutout of the season in the one-nil victory over Brentford. The Brazilian is a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s often rotated back line. An away fixture at Bournemouth has a good chance of leading to the Brazilian’s seventh clean sheet.

Defenders

Harry Maguire (£4.2m, Man United v Fulham)

Priced at just £4.2m, Maguire offers FPL managers an economical entry into the Red Devil defense. Man United has won the last four, and an improved defense has played a huge role in that run.

~

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m, Arsenal v Newcastle)

With 14, no defender has scored more goals than Gabriel since he moved to the Premier League. The Brazil International has scored four in the league this season, so he has a good chance of picking up points at both ends of the pitch against Newcastle.

~

Lewis Dunk (£5.0m, Brighton v Everton)

Dunk played an important role in Brighton’s five-nil thumping of Sheffield United last week, scoring for the second time in three games. Up next for the Seagulls is the visit by an Everton side that has struggled for goals and wins in recent weeks.

Midfielders

Douglas Luiz (£5.5m, Villa v Nott’m Forest)

Priced at a meager £5.5, Luiz offers a reliable enabling option. The midfielder’s appeal is increased by his being the Villans primary set-piece and penalty taker.

~

Simon Adingra (£5.0m Brighton v Everton)

Adingra has announced his return from AfCON as a champion by scoring two goals in the Seagulls’ five-nil pasting of Sheffield last week. The tricky winger recorded a season-high 15 points and has a relatively good fixture against 17th-place, winless-in-five Everton.

~

Bukayo Saka (£9m, Arsenal v Newcastle)

Silently making a case for himself as a reliable captain choice, Saka has delivered attacking returns in four consecutive games and earned 15 points in back-to-back games. Saka’s combination with Odegaard and Ben White on the right wing has blossomed in recent weeks, propelling the Gunners to five wins on the bounce.

~

Martin Odegaard (£8.4m, Arsenal v Newcastle)

Two big wins for Arsenal in two games, and Odegaard was at the heart of things in both. The creative midfielder tallied 10 and 14 points in those games and seems to have a hand in everything positive the Gunners do in attack.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m, Bournemouth v Man City)

De Bruyne was given precautionary rest with “discomfort in his hamstring” for Man City’s slim one-nil victory over Brentford on Monday. He should be back in the starting line-up for Pep Guardiola’s side at Bournemouth this weekend, but watch team training and travel news to be safe. The Belgium international has added something different to the Citizens attack since his return from injury and might be the key to unlocking the Cherries’ defense this weekend.

~

Hwang Hee-Chan (£5.5m, Wolves v Sheffield)

This is a hunch. Hwang featured in his first game since returning from the Asian Cup, and he failed to score against Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean was on a good run before his departure to international football, and I believe that hosting the worst team in the league will be just the tonic he needs to return to form this weekend.

Strikers

Ivan Toney (£8.2m, West Ham v Brentford)

Toney has returned from his long-term suspension as if he never left. The frontman has scored four goals in six games, and now he visits a struggling West Ham side that has lost the last three and failed to win any of the last five.

~

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m Villa v Nott’m Forest)

Watkins seems to have returned to form at the right time as the Villans seek to maintain their place in the top four. The England international has scored four goals and assisted five in Villa’s last six games, returning double digits twice in the last three.

~

Hojlund (£7.2m, Man United v Fulham)

Six goals plus two assists in the Red Devils’ last five games tells you all you need to know about Hojlund’s form at the moment. The Danish international has suddenly come to life after scoring just two league goals in his first 15 games.

~

Dominic Solanke (£6.9m, Bournemouth v Man City)

Solanke grabbed a goal plus an assist in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle to take his season tallies to 14 goals plus 3 assists. The lanky striker has been the Cherries’ go-to man for goals this season, already more than doubling his goal stats for the previous season in just 25 matches.

~

Erling Haaland (Bournemouth v Man City)

Does he still need to be introduced? While Haaland might have let down millions of FPL managers who triple-captained him in mini-double GW-25, the Norwegian still remains a must-have as he retains the ability to go big at anytime.

How many of you are looking to use a chip? Which would it be, wildcard or free-hit? How are you prepping for the blanks to come in GW-29? Please log in and spill your thoughts in the comments!

~