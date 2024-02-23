Fantrax EPL BGW-26 Player Picks

Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Luton Town all sit out this week. Many Fantrax managers will be forced to make changes to fill in the blank spaces.

There are still some options out there, but reduced options are going to make it a little tougher. Fortunately, we get to see four matches’ lineups (Villa, Forest, Brighton, Everton, Palace, Burnley, Man United & Fulham) confirmed on Saturday before having to hit save. Come back to NMA’s Pre-deadline Chat to discuss and adjust during the countdown hour.

Goalkeepers

Matt Sels ($1.00, Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest)

Sels is Forest’s third starting keeper of the season. He had a clean sheet with three saves against West Ham for a quality 17 points. He also is as cheap as they come. There aren’t many other cheap options, especially with the byes. Caveat: He’s on the road against #4 Villa and in-form Ivan Toney, so YMMV.

~

Bart Verbruggen ($4.14, Brighton vs Everton)

Everton has only 27 goals on the season and just three goals over the last six game-weeks, shut out in four of those. Brighton has been much better defensively at home. Hopefully you’ve got a keeper already, but the Seagulls’ is a viable choice.

Defenders

Rayan Ait-Nouri ($5.15, Wolves vs Sheffield United)

The Wolves’ defender plays as a wing-back, which means he’s often getting forward. Sheffield’s 22 goals put them dead last in the league for offensive output. He’s the cheapest way to enter the Wolves’ back line if you are looking to do so.

~

Raphael Varane ($6.78, Man United vs Fulham)

United have won four in a row, pushing them up to 5th place on the table. Varane has started two straight and put up points in both, even without the shutout points. United are playing with confidence and should keep this streak going against lowly Fulham.

~

Jakub Kiwior ($3.51, Arsenal vs Newcastle)

Kiwior has deputized at right-back while injuries have necessitated. The Gunners have kept two clean sheets since he began starting, and he has two assists since he came in at the half three games ago. Arsenal is at home and needing to continue a six-game win streak to keep pace with Man City and gain on idle Liverpool. Caveat: Zinchenko is “not far” from returning.

Midfielders

Pedro Neto ($10.53, Wolves vs Sheffield United)

Neto is simply a good player, and even on a bad day he puts up points. I’m expecting much more than a bad day against last place Sheffield who allowed Brighton five goals last weekend.

~

Leandro Trossard ($8.92, Arsenal vs Newcastle)

Trossard has started upfront in the last two games for Arteta, and he has scored in his last three (and four of the last five). It’s hard to leave someone like that out of the starting XI. Newcastle have conceded two or more per game over their previous three against teams much lower on the table.

~

Simon Adingra ($8.75, Brighton vs Everton)

Adingra’s return to the starting XI was spectacular, scoring two of Brighton’s five against Sheffield. He was energetic and active throughout the game, putting up six shots (three on target) , so it really could have been more. Everton isn’t quite as bad as Sheffield United, but 17th place without a win since December 16th bodes well for Brighton assets.

~

Adam Wharton ($1.84, Crystal Palace vs Burnley)

In case you’ve missed it, Adam Wharton has been quietly putting up very solid numbers in the Palace midfield: 9, 10, and 8.5 in his first three starts. Those are without goals or assists, meaning he’s finding lots of ways to earn points. He’s a low cost enabler with a high floor this week with a great matchup as well.

Forwards

Rasmus Hojlund ($8.18, Man United vs Fulham)

United’s frontman scored a brace last weekend, extending his scoring streak to six games. Fulham sits mid-table without an away clean sheet since September. Hojlund is out with a muscle injury.

~

Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6.42, Crystal Palace vs Burnley)

Mateta has been a solid presence for Palace up front, He notched an assist last week and a goal two weeks before. This is a matchup choice I’m considering as Burnley continues to concede at a high rate.

~

Ivan Toney ($6.11, West Ham vs Brentford)

Until last week’s whiff against top-drawer Man City, Toney had been averaging 18 ppg, pushing up his price. But he’s still affordable, so if you don’t have him already, get him now against off-the-boil West Ham.

~

Ollie Watkins ($19.81, Aston Villa vs Nott’m Forest)

If you’ve been saving money on bargains, enablers and discounts, then put it to work somewhere by treating yourself to a premium forward playing at home against 16th place. Erling Haaland at Bournemouth also looks promising for about the same price.

How much changing are you having to do? Are you carrying any blanks? Where are you looking? Please log in and talk to us in the chat below.

~