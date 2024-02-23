FPL & Fantrax EPL BGW-26 Rate My Teams

Because of the EFL Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea this weekend, both they and their opponents (Luton Town and Tottenham) blank GW-26.

This is excruciating considering that Liverpool and Luton had a double last week that drew many managers into stocking up with players from those clubs.

Official FPL

I’ve replaced Ogbene with Edouard from Crystal Palace since Ogbene has a blank this week. Palace will be missing main play-makers Olise and Eze, so offensive responsibility will fall on Edouard’s shoulders. He’ll face the second-worst defense in the league — Burnley has conceded 55 goals in 25 games, including 13 in the last 4. Udogie and Richarlison are not being transferred, burning my bench instead because there are no better candidates who would justify penalty points.

Fantrax NMA-11

I’ve made significant changes to my Fantrax teams, focusing primarily on bolstering my forward line. Despite the high cost, I’ve opted to bring in the in-form Watkins, banking on Aston Villa’s strong home record. Additionally, I’ve ensured that all my defenders are likely to play. Finding deputies for injured regulars allowed me to select affordable options.

Fantrax NMA-17

Following a similar strategy to NMA-11, I’ve allocated a significant portion of my budget to forwards. Hojlund, who had scored in six consecutive matches, just went out injured, so I need to replace him (any suggestions?).

Pedro Neto is another addition, chosen for his favorable fixture against rock-bottom Sheffield at home. Additionally, Chris Richards, who has been performing well for Palace (double-digits in each of his last two matches), has also earned a place in my team.

What do you think about my teams in Fantrax and FPL? Do you agree with my changes? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask for a “Rate My Team” evaluation!

