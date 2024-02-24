FPL & Fantrax EPL BGW-26 Pre-Deadline Chat

After a busy week of European fixtures we get a brief calm before this blank game-week — Chelsea, Liverpool, Luton Town and Tottenham not featuring — has four matches kick off simultaneously at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, giving Fantrax managers (especially Yanks) a bit more time and information to plan. Be here in the countdown hour to discuss the confirmed lineups of Villa, Forest, Brighton, Everton, Palace, Burnley, Man United & Fulham.

Saturday

Villa vs Nott’m Forest

Villa looks to back up last week’s win without Diego Carlos, Konsa and Kamara till March. Forest also looks to make it successive wins and don’t have any new injuries and are still without Boly and Wood due to long-term injuries.

~

Brighton vs Everton

Mitoma picked up a back complaint as well as two assists last time out and is unlikely to feature in this one. Draw-merchant Everton is hunting for a win after five without one, Mykolenko is expected to recover from his knock.

~

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

New manager Oliver Glasner has got a whole host of injuries to contend with. Olise and Guehi are out with a long-term injury whilst Hughes and Eze won’t be back till March. Struggling Burnley has a few historic long-term injuries and Ramsey now added to that list.

~

Man United vs Fulham

Resurgent United is without talisman Højlund out ‘til April, as well as Shaw. Willian is the only notable new injury and is a doubt for this weekend with Jiménez still out ‘til late March.

~

Bournemouth vs Man City

Billings and Aarons remain out for the Cherries; Gvardiol and Grealish are out for the Citizens ‘til March. Caveat: Man City has a large squad with rotation expected after a busy game-week and looking ahead to European fixtures.

~

Arsenal vs Newcastle

This one may come too soon for Jesus, Zinchenko and Partey (so Kiwior may start one more time), but Arsenal is able to find more than enough without them. It’s also too soon for Newcastle’s return of Isak and Willock.

Sunday

Wolves vs Sheffield United

Forward Cunha is the only absentee from the Wolves squad that has turned in some big performances recently. Rock-bottom Sheffield could return forward Archer who is trying to get back from his calf knock after missing last time out.

Monday

West Ham vs Brentford

Pacqueta is back in training, but this may be too soon for a return even though he’s much needed with Phillips suspended until March after his nightmare start to his loan-spell. Toney continues his strong form-up top while fellow attacker Mbeumo remains out ‘til April.

How is the blank game-week impacting your fantasy sides? Are you forced into any changes? What zeroes are you carrying where? What odd assets have you found? Please log in and join us in the comments!

