FPL & Fantrax EPL BGW-26 Live Chat

Sunday is the EFL Cup final, which means that those two teams (Liverpool and Chelsea) and their two would-be opponents (Tottenham and Luton Town) all blank this game-week.

Saying so, let get down to the match previews...

Saturday

Aston Villa vs Nott’m Forest

Villa, currently fourth in the Premier League after a 2-1 away win at Fulham, still aims for a Champions League spot. Forest is also in form, having secured a crucial 2-0 home win against West Ham last weekend. Earlier this season at the City Ground, Forest defeated Villa 2-0.

Prediction: 2:1

Brighton vs Everton

The Toffees sit just above the relegation zone. They are still suffering from their points deduction, and time is running out.

Brighton had a great start to the season, but stumbled after being viewed as a contender to the top four. Despite being 11 points off the top five, the Seagulls have won their last ten home games. Their next rival at the AMEX, Everton, is also struggling. Brighton has prevailed in two of the previous four meetings between the teams.

Prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace - Burnley

Palace, now controlled by Oliver Glasner, drew 1-1 against Everton, extending theEagles’ winless streak to three matches. They sit 15th, five points above relegation. Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley faces relegation pressure, with a recent 0-5 loss to Arsenal a third defeat in four matches. With only 13 points from 25 games, the Clarets face imminent relegation.

Prediction: 3:0

Man United vs Fulham FC

Man United aims to maintain momentum against Fulham at Old Trafford. With recent results, the Red Devils are just five points behind fourth-place Aston Villa. Marco Silva’s 12th place Fulham has a nine-point cushion from relegation but is unlikely to reach European qualification. The Cottagers come off a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Prediction: 2:0

Bournemouth vs Man City

Man City faces a challenging away match against a resurgent Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. Despite Bournemouth’s earlier struggles, the Cherries have improved significantly since losing 6-1 to City. Andoni Iraola’s tactics show promise, providing an opportunity for an upset. City, on a 14-match unbeaten streak, must be prepared for a tougher challenge than the previous encounter with Bournemouth on November 4th.

Prediction: 1:3

Arsenal vs Newcastle

The 3rd-place Gunners host 8th-place Newcastle at the Emirates. Arsenal is on a five-game winning streak, having scored 21 goals while conceding just two. Newcastle, steadying after a rough patch, is unbeaten in the last five but still struggling defensively, conceding nine in that stretch. The Magpies drew 2-2 against Bournemouth in their last outing, which suggests they’ll need to improve if they’re to have any chance against title-chasers.

Prediction: 3-2

Sunday

Wolves Vs Sheffield United

Following Brighton’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffied United in their home stadium last weekend, Wolves grabbed a decisive three points at Tottenham Stadium, giving the midlanders 35 points for the season. The defeat leaves Sheffield seven points shy of safety. In their last five games across all competitions, Wolves have won three while Sheffield has lost four.

Prediction 2:1

Monday

West Ham vs Brentford

David Moyes seeks to end the Hammers’ eight-game winless streak. Facing offensive struggles with no goals in three matches while conceding eleven, Moyes faces scrutiny. Not to be outdone, Brentford, also struggling, has lost nine of the last eleven league games.

Both teams are in desperate need of crucial points, feeling pressure in a winnable fixture. Brentford sits just five points above relegation and holds the historical edge, having won all five head-to-head meetings while scoring at least two goals each time. West Ham’s recent defensive woes, conceding at least two goals in four of the last five, sets the stage for an open match.

Prediction 1:1

