GW-27 Best FPL Differentials

Unearthing underrated gems at this point of this season is hard as hardly anyone with good points potential has not been noticed by FPL managers. However, there are still a few that are known but still undervalued or scarcely owned. Let's take a look at five players with less than 10% ownership that might make the headlines this game-week.

Leon Bailey (£5.6m, Luton Town v Aston Villa)

Ownership 4.1%

Bailey scored one and assisted one in Aston Villa’s high-scoring victory over Forest last week. His performance last week meant he has provided attacking returns in four of the last five game-weeks and is well worth his price tag.

Declan Rice (£5.4m, Sheffield United v Arsenal)

Ownership 5.3%

The Gunners have become the kings of set-piece goals in the Premier League this season, and Declan Rice has played a big role in this feat. The defensive midfielder is their primary corner taker, delivering five assists from corner kicks. Visiting defensively woeful Sheffield next, Rice looks like a risk worth taking in anticipation of goals or assists.

Lucas Paqueta (£6m, Everton v West Ham)

Ownership 1.2%

Paqueta’s return from injury coincided with West Ham’s first win in six games. The Hammers struggled in the Brazilian’s absence. While Paqueta didn’t register a goal or assist in the Hammers’ 4-2 win, the creative midfielder was at the heart of everything good David Moyes’s side did in attack. Paqueta was on a good run in terms of goals and assists before his injury and looks primed to get in on the points against struggling Everton.

Kai Havertz (Sheffield United v Arsenal)

Ownership 1.8%

Double-digit points in consecutive game-weeks makes Havertz an instantly interesting option for FPL managers. With ownership at just 1.8%, Havertz represents an extra edge in your mini-leagues. With Gabriel Jesus just returning from injury and yet to feature, Havertz is expected to start in midfield but has the license to interchange with Trossard and occupy the false nine role.

Yoanne Wissa (£5.6m, Brentford v Chelsea)

Ownership 4.2%

Wissa responded to being benched for Maupay by scoring his first goal since his return from AfCON. The frontman has dovetailed well with Toney and Mbuemo in the past and should be back in the starting lineup when the Bees welcome inconsistent Chelsea to the G-tech Community Stadium this weekend.

Do any of these players fit into your plans? Who is coming in and going out? Are there other low-profile assets you're contemplating this week?

