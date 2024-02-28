EPL GW-27 FPL Player Picks

As the dust settles following a week of strategic squad adjustments around courtesy of teams blanking due to the Carabao Cup final, Fantasy Premier League managers find themselves back in the thick of the action for GW-27. This time, it’s a straightforward docket – every team gets a chance to shine.

While GW-27 unfolds with a single fixture for each team, some managers may already be plotting for the future, keeping in mind that a double game-week awaits.

For now, let’s identify the standout performers who for your FPL squad in GW-27.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.7m, Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool)

With injuries impacting Liverpool, #2 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher steps into the spotlight. A reliable choice with Alisson sidelined, Kelleher could offer defensive gains, especially visiting Forest. Consider him not just as a shot-stopper but as a budget-friendly enabler who frees up funds to use in attack. Plus, his performance in the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea was simply phenomenal.

David Raya (£5.0m, Sheffield United vs Arsenal)

Raya may have had a difficult start in his Gunners’ jersey, but since returning from the much-needed break in early January, Arsenal has been on a super form, and Raya gets credit for that. Now that he is aware of his solid back line teammates, and keeping in mind Sheffield’s weak attack, this can be another clean sheet opportunity for him.

Defenders

Fabian Schar (£5.4m, Newcastle vs Wolves)

Newcastle may be inconsistent in overall form, but one player shining bright is Fabian Schar. A key figure both in the Premier League and FPL, Schar has been delivering, averaging 5.4 points over the last month, thanks to three goals in five games. As a reliable and more affordable option than Kieran Trippier, Schar is a wise pick for your FPL lineup.

Gabriel (£5.2m, Sheffield United vs Arsenal)

Gabriel has been a rock at the back for the Gunners this season, and he has three goals since GW-18. His heading ability and strength have been pivotal in Arsenal’s set-pieces, plus he can always provide points from clean sheets.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m, Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool)

This fixture feels perfectly made for VvD to carry on heading the ball into the net. He scored against Luton and (the match-winner) in the Carabao Cup final. Forest is a perfect chance to continue his streak and add a clean sheet.

Midfielders

Dwight McNeil (£5.4m, Everton vs West Ham)

The Toffees, buoyed by positive news on their points deduction, approach the game with renewed vigor. Known for their reliance on set pieces and crosses, Everton’s offensive strategy makes Dwight McNeil an intriguing choice. If Everton adopts a more attack-minded approach, or if Dominic Calvert-Lewin rediscovers his scoring touch, McNeil’s role becomes promising. With a track record of creating shooting chances and providing assists, McNeil is an affordable alternative.

Kai Havertz – (£7.1m, Sheffield United vs Arsenal)

As Arsenal faces Sheffield United this week and Brentford next, investing in a guaranteed starter is crucial. Havertz, with five goals or assists in his last four appearances, remains a standout choice. Owned by just 1.7% of teams, Havertz’s impressive form makes him a potential difference-maker, especially as Arsenal contends for the title and rotation risks are minimized.

Son Heung-min (£9.6m, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace)

Son has been a standout performer for Spurs, boasting 12 goals plus six assists in 21 starts, backed by an impressive xG of 7.0 and xA of 4.8. Hosting Palace’s defense, which has conceded 44 goals, Spurs’ attacking prowess is likely to shine. With a full roster of attackers and the added threat of penalty kicks, Son remains a reliable and essential FPL asset.

Forwards

Dominic Solanke (£7.1m, Burnley vs Bournemouth)

Solanke is enjoying a breakthrough season in the Premier League, amassing 14 goals plus three assists, supported by an impressive xG of 14.6 and xA of 1.4. With strong stats indicating consistent scoring, Solanke is a key figure for Bournemouth. In this favorable matchup facing Burnley, a team with defensive vulnerabilities, Solanke is poised to continue his goal-scoring exploits. Caveat: He was not even on the bench for Bournemouth’s midweek FA Cup match, going for an MRI scan of his knee instead, so tune in near deadline time for the latest news.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m, Luton vs Aston Villa)

Watkins is having a phenomenal season, securing his position as the highest-earning player in FPL with an outstanding record of 14 goals plus 15 assists. Villa, enjoying one of the best fixtures in Luton, is poised for success given the host’s defensive struggles (51 goals-conceded and a league-worst xGC of 52.3). Watkins, with a remarkable goal involvement rate of 52%, remains Villa’s talisman, playing a crucial role in one of the EPL’s most attacking teams.

Erling Haaland (£14.4m, Man City vs Man United)

Since his return from injury in GW-22, Erling Haaland has delivered three goals plus two assists, showcasing his consistent goal-producing prowess. Despite his stats being slightly below his exceptional standards, Haaland remains a formidable force.

With City boasting the third-highest goal tally (59) and an xG of 53.49 (third), Haaland emerges as a top captain option. Plus, Haaland scored five (yes, five!) goals yesterday against Luton in the FA Cup, four from assists provided by KDB, so Man United should prepare accordingly.

