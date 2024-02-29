Fantrax EPL GW-27 Player Picks

As the FA Cup progresses to its quarterfinals, several teams will have blanks during GW-29. Fantasy managers are advised to plan ahead and utilize this information to gain an advantage over their opponents!

This week however, GW-27 offers Fantrax managers a feast — Six matches all kick off the weekend docket simultaneously, promising 12 confirmed lineups before our deadline! Come back to NMA for the Pre-Deadline Chat in the countdown hour to discuss and react. Here’s the full game-week schedule so you can plan:

GW-27 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Mar 2 (Sat) Brentford vs Chelsea 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Everton vs West Ham United 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Fulham vs Brighton 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace 15:00 Mar 2 (Sat) Luton Town vs Aston Villa 17:30 Mar 3 (Sun) Burnley vs Bournemouth 13:00 Mar 3 (Sun) Manchester City vs Manchester United 15:30 Mar 4 (Mon) Sheffield United vs Arsenal 20:00

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher ( $2.92, Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool )

Kelleher will step in again for Alisson (out until ~end of March), Boasting an average of 9.1 points per game across five league appearances, he’s certainly one of the top picks for the week! Given his budget-friendly salary, he’s likely to be one of the first choices for fantasy managers.

Djordje Petrovic ( $4.74, Brentford vs Chelsea )

Although Robert Sanchez played the midweek cup match, the recent lineup trend in the league suggests that Petrovic has solidified his starting position.

David Raya ( $9.94, Arsenal vs Sheffield United )

He’s one of the safest picks, although he may face fewer shots from Sheffield United’s players. However, he has the highest likelihood of keeping a clean sheet and earning victory points.

Defenders

Conor Bradley ( $3.94, Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool )

Just when concerns arose about TAA’s injury potentially affecting Liverpool, Conor Bradley surprised everyone with his excellent performance. The 20-year-old youngster now boasts the highest average points per game among all Fantrax defenders.

Chris Richards ( $6.76, Spurs vs Palace )

Another rising star in the league, Chris Richards has been a regular starter for Crystal Palace this season and has accumulated double-digit points in his last three games. Visiting Tottenham across town in a London derby provides him with the opportunity to showcase his defensive ability.

Jakub Kiwior ( $4.10, Arsenal vs Sheffield United )

If Zinchenko and Tomiyasu are not yet match-fit following return to training, then Kiwior would deputise again this weekend to add to his impressive performances in recent weeks. He has earned double-digit Fantrax points whenever he has been given the chance to play a full match.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka ( $23.43, Arsenal vs Sheffield United )

The fixture against Sheffield United presents a fantastic opportunity for many Arsenal players, and Saka tops the list of high ppg Gunners. Although Saka comes with a higher cost, his consistent delivery week in and week out makes him a worthwhile investment. Notably, he hasn’t failed to tally double-digit points since before Christmas.

Phil Foden ( $18.50, Man City vs Man United )

Foden scored a goal during the first Manchester derby at Old Trafford and will be eager to find the net again, especially given Man United’s injury crisis. Additionally, a fit Kevin De Bruyne ($4.33) is another City player you don’t want to overlook!

James Maddison ( $12.34, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace )

Tottenham had a blank last game-week and will host Crystal Palace at home this game week. Spurs will have the advantage of extra preparation time, especially since they are not participating in the FA Cup midweek.

Forwards

Dominic Solanke ( $15.32, Burnley vs Bournemouth )

Despite missing the FA Cup match midweek, Solanke has a good chance of returning this weekend, as confirmed by the manager. Burnley might struggle to contain Solanke, especially with a defense that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in 2024, conceding 16 goals in the last five matches.

Erling Haaland ( $19.36, Man City vs Man Utd )

Haaland has a knack when facing Man United, having scored five goals in their last three league meetings. With Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield, the striker is eager to extend his scoring record beyond the 5-goal tally he achieved midweek!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

