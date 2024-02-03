EPL GW-23 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

This is the first game-week following the January transfer window. With AfCON and AFC Asian Cup continuing into elimination rounds, fantasy managers will have a wealth of information to update. Barring injury, some players shall return to their clubs after their nations are eliminated in the competition (e.g. Andre Onana for Man United).

Everton vs Tottenham

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Deli Alli, and Andre Gomes are confirmed to be sidelined for the upcoming match. Amadou Onana, Danjuma, and captain Seamus Coleman will undergo late fitness tests before the game. Everton receives positive news with the return of Idrissa Gueye.

On international duty, Pape Sarr should return since Senegal’s AfCON exit. Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Ryan Sessegnon, and Lo Celso continue sidelined.

score prediction: Everton 1 - 3 Tottenham

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Joao Pedro is undergoing assessment and is expected to be available for the upcoming match. However, Ansu Fati, James Milner, Julio Enciso, and Solomon March will remain sidelined. Koaru Mitoma and Simon Adingra are ruled out due to international duty.

Eberechi Eze sustained a hamstring injury in the last game and will be assessed before the upcoming match. Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, and Joel Ward continue absent, but Crystal Palace has sufficient depth to cover their positions.

score prediction: Brighton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Luton Town

Newcastle United’s injury list continues to grow, with Alexander Isak the latest addition after picking up an injury in the previous game week. There is hope for the return of Harvey Barnes and Jamal Lascelles this week. However, Callum Wilson, Joseph Willock, Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope, and Joelinton are expected to miss the match. Sandro Tonali remains under suspension.

Luton Town surprised everyone with a 4-0 victory during the mid week. Issa Kabore is rushing back from the international duty, and captain Thomas Lockyear is out due to a heart issue. Nakamba, Mads Anderson, and Jacob Brown will also be sidelined. Teden Mengi is racing against time to be fit for this game after a knock.

score prediction: Newcastle 2 - 0 Luton Town

Burnley vs Fulham

Jordan Bayer is set to return for Burnley, while Charlie Taylor and Hannes Delcroix need another week for rehabilitation. Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho are still on their recovery program from long-term injuries.

For Fulham, Calvin Bassey and Iwobi are still with their national teams, while Ballo Toure is returning after Senegal is eliminated. Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Issa Diop, and Adama Traore are ruled out for this game. Both teams are yet to have three points in the league since 2024, and this match could be the turning point.

score prediction: Burnley 1 - 2 Fulham

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa | 3 Feb (Sat)

Sheffield faces doom. The long injury list adds to the impossible challenges. Max Lowe, Tom Davies and Diaz might feature in this game, while George Baldock and Ivo Grbic are not far from returning. Brewster is suspended due to a red card. Chris Basham and John Egan are out for the season.

The Villans are very close to the top-four, so they will not want to drop any points against the rock-bottom team. This might be too soon for Lucas Digne and Pau Torres, but they might be able to play in the next game. Buendia, Mings, and Palacio are out for the season. Bertrand Traore is coming back from the AfCON.

score prediction: Sheffield 0 - 3 Aston Villa

Man United vs West Ham

Man United is gradually resolving the injury crisis as the season progresses, with Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka being the latest names to return. Malacia and Mason Mount are not far from playing, while Anthony Martial will be out for a while. Amrabat is fighting with time to return from the AFCON.

As for West Ham, they will be welcoming back their defenders Aguerd and Coufal, while Antonio and Paqueta are still sidelined. Benrahma is suspended due to a red card. Crucial match for United if they still want to keep their European Competition objective alive, West Ham has their form dropped since 2024.

score prediction: Man United 3 - 2 West Ham

Chelsea vs Wolves

Chelsea might have the deepest squad in the league, but the advantage is not obvious due to a long list of absentees. Jackson and Colwill are hoping to return this week, while Chalobah, Sanchez, Lavia, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, and Reece James are still recovering. Wesley Fofana will be out for the rest of the season.

No new injuries have been reported from Wolves, but Hee-Chan Hwang and Traore will be out for their international duty in the Asian Cup and AFCON. Both teams are in good form recently, but lost in the midweek, expect an exciting match!

score prediction: Chelsea 0 - 1 Wolves

Bournemouth vs Nott’m Forest

No new injuries have been reported for Bournemouth. Randolph, Max Aaron, Fredericks, Ouattara, Hamed Traore).

Tyler Adams, and James Hill will not be returning this game week.

At Forest, multiple players are participating in AfCON (Sangare, Aina, Boly, and Aurier). Niakhate and Kouyate might be able to make it on time since their nations are eliminated, Divock Origi is near but still not able to feature in this match.

score prediction: Bournemouth 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Liverpool

This is the heavyweight match of the week! Both teams are in form, and this match should be very exciting. Elneny and Fabio Vieira might be returning in this match, while Partey needs more time. Jurrien Timber will be out at least until April, and Tomiyasu is still with his national team in the AFC Asian Cup.

As for Liverpool, Mac Allister should be able to feature in this match, while Tsimikas, Salah, Thiago, and Bajcetic are aiming to return later in February. Joel Matip will be out till next season due to an ACL injury, and Wataru Endo is ruled out due to international duty. Both teams need three points to address City’s domination in the league for the past few years.

score prediction: Arsenal 1 - 1 Liverpool

Brentford vs Man City

Schade and Hickey might be able to return in this match, while Mbeumo and Henry are sidelined for a longer time. Wissa, Onyeka, and Ghoddos are currently with their national teams.

With Akanji very likely to feature in this match, there is no name left in the absentee list, be it due to injury, suspension, or national duty. This is very impressive as Man City has one of the busiest schedules in the league and plays at a very high level every week.

score prediction: Brentford 1 - 4 Man City

