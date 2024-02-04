EPL Winter Transfer Window Summary

The winter transfer market passed like a breeze — Most clubs kept their basic shape intact. There were no out of the world records, but it was a good window for some clubs to offload payroll or rent out players needing more playing time. There were 98 total departures and 74 total arrivals. Here are the EPL’s clubs in alphabetical order, highlighting only notable movements.

Arsenal

Arsenal had a very quiet winter transfer window without any new signings or departures. 20 year old right-winger Marquinhos returned from a loan spell with French outfit Nantes while 28 year old goalkeeper Runarson contract expired during his loan to Cardiff to join Copenhagen on free transfer.

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore left the club on a free transfer to join Spanish club Villarreal, while defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker departed to Italian title holder Napoli. Three youth players made loan exits from the club as well. Aston Villa invested €9.4m to bring in Middlesbrough’s left-winger Morgan Rogers.

Bournemouth

The club loaned out several players such as Hamed Traore to Napoli, Joe Rothwell and David Brooks to Southampton, and Kieffer Moore to Ipswich. Bournemouth’s most notable acquisition is Turkish striker Enes Unal from Getafe on loan. Additionally, center-back James Hill and right midfielder Romian Faivre return from loan spells at Blackburn and Lorient respectively.

Brentford

In addition to a couple of young players investments, Brentford brought in Tottenham’s out of favor left-back Sergio Reguilon. Two players Myles Peart-Harris and Charlie Goode made their way out on loan for the rest of the season to Portsmouth and Wigan respectively

Brighton

Brighton bought 19 year old Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco for €9.15m. The Seagulls also invested €3.00m in 18 year old Belgian right-winger Adrian Mazilu. Four other young players returned to the club after completing loan spells, but they were sent out again for new loan experiences.

Summer transfer Mahmoud Dahoud started only three matches this season, and he was not able to break into the best XI of the club. He was loaned to German club Stuttgart until the end of the season.

Burnley

Burnley’s transfer window was busy with several players sent out on loan for experience: most notably Anass Zaroury to Hull City and Connor Roberts to Leeds. Acquisitions included 21 year old striker David Fofana from Chelsea, center-back Maxime Esteve from Montpellier, and right-back Lorenz Assignon from Rennais on loan.

Chelsea

David Fofana returned from a loan spell at Union Berlin before moving on to another loan adventure at Burnley. Young Brazilian defensive midfielder Andrey Santos returned from his loan spell at Nott’m Forest to move on another loan to French outfit Strasbourg. Wanting to provide more playtime, Chelsea loaned Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja to Dortmund and Fulham respectively.

Crystal Palace

In probably the highest transfer fee in the winter transfer market, Palace spent €21.10m to bring in 19 years old English midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn. The club also spent €8.00m to sign Daniel Munoz as a right back from Genk.

Everton

Due to youth recruitment violations, the Premier League has banned Everton from signing new academy players for two years. The Toffees did not sign any players, but they loaned Mason Holgate to Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Fulham

Taking in Armando Broja from Chelsea on loan was Fulham’s only acquisition. The player will be covering for the departure of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius to Galatasaray on loan.

The table leaders welcomed back four players (Fabio Carvalho, Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay and Nathaniel Philips) from loan spells only to send all four out again on new loan adventures.

Luton Town

For transfers either or end of loan spells, Luton added seven players, all either loan expirations or valued less than €3m. The club sent out five on loan.

Man City

The EPL title holders put pen to paper to sign 18 year old Argentinian attacking midfielder from River Plate for €14.5m. Man City then loaned him back to River Plate to finish the season there. Five players were loaned including Kalvin Phillips who will play in a West Ham jersey until the end of the season.

Man United

There is only one addition at Man United — 19 year old center-back Willy Kambwala promoted from United’s U-21 squad. Several notable players were sent out on loan: Donny van de Beek to Frankfurt, Jadon Sancho to Dortmund, Hannibal to Sevilla and Facundo Pellistri to Granada.

Newcastle

Injury stricken Newcastle parted ways with 29 years old Javier Manquillo on free transfer to Celta Vigo, while Isaac Hayden returned from his loan at Standard (Belgium) to move on to another loan at QPR.

Nottingham Forest

Forest was the busiest club in the transfer window, welcoming back six players from loans. The same number was loaned out as well. Forest bought Strasbourg’s goalkeeper Marz Sels for €8.00m and also borrowed two players: Giovanni Reyna from Dortmund and Rodrigo Ribeiro from Benfica.

Orel Mangala departed to Lyon on loan for a €11.70m fee, and Gustavo Scarpa transferred back to Brazilian club Atletico MG for €5.00m. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joined Cardiff for an undisclosed amount, while once highly valued Serge Aurier transferred to Galatasaray for €100k.

Sheffield United

The English outfit bought Atletico’s benched goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and borrowed Ben Diaz from Villarreal and Mason Holgate from Everton. A few young players were sent out on loan in addition to Luke Thomas returning to Leicester and James McAtee returning to Man CIty after completing their loan spells.

Tottenham

Tottenham bought Radu Dragusin from Genoa for €25.00m and borrowed Timo Werner to cover for Son’s absence. Three players returned from loan spells but were then loaned to other clubs.

Hugo Lloris put pen to paper with Los Angeles FC on a free transfer, and Eric Dier was loaned to Bayern, and Ivan Perisic was loaned to Hajduk Split.

West Ham

Kalvin Phillips joining from Man City on loan is the only arrival for West Ham. Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals transferred to Real Betis for €8.00m. Saiid Benrahma was loaned to Lyon for €6.00m until end of the season, and Thilo Kehrer was loaned to Monaco for €500k.

Wolves

Goncalo Guedes (est value €18.00m) returned from his loan spell at Benfica to move on to another one at Villarreal. Sasa Kalajdzic also made his way on loan to Frankfurt, while Fabio Silva joins Rangers on loan as well. A total of five players returned to the club from loan spells, and a total of eight were loaned out.

What do you think of EPL clubs winter market activities? Were you happy with your club’s transfer strategy? Or was there a player who got away? Write to us in the comments if you think any of the players who moved this January are bound for a breakthrough this season.

~