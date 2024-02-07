GW-24 FPL Player Picks

GW-23 saw the likes of Phil Foden, Watkins, Cunha, and Richarlison steal the headlines and give prescient FPL managers advantages over their peers. Failure to own at least one of the aforementioned players means you must have had a terrible game-week that set you back. Adhering to our weekly FPL player pick selections will help you avoid such occurrences and put you in good stead to take advantage of hauls from players.

Managers should keep an eye out for players from Brentford, Man City and Liverpool (and Luton Town if you dare) who each play twice in mini DGW-25.

With this in mind, let's take a look at our selections for GW-24.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (£5.7m, Liverpool v Burnley)

The second-best goalkeeper in FPL with an average of 4.1 points per match, Alisson is a good selection for GW-24. With the Reds set to welcome 19th-place Burnley to Anfield, a clean sheet looks likely for the Brazilian goalkeeper, and he is likely to start both legs of DGW-25.

Defenders

Kyle Walker (£5.5m, Man City v Everton)

A fixture against an Everton side that has failed to score in three of the last four games makes Walker an attractive option for GW-24. The right-back has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s defense this season and is expected to start once again this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m, Liverpool v Burnley)

Alexander-Arnold returned from injury in the Reds 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. While it ended up being a disappointing outing with no clean sheet or attacking return, the right-back still impressed with his passes from deep. With the emergence of Bradley and the injury to Szoboszlai, I believe it’s only a matter of time before we see Alexander-Arnold in midfield and much closer to the opposition’s penalty area. Caveat: Recent return from injury means he might be rotated during DGW-25.

Destiny Udogie (£4.9m, Tottenham v Brighton)

Udogie assisted Richarlison’s first goal in the draw against Everton to record attacking returns in back-to-back league games. His position as a wing-back makes him a crucial part of Tottenham’s attack, averaging 3.1 points per match.

Kieran Trippier (£6.8m, Nott’m Forest v Newcastle)

Highly owned, Newcastle defender Trippier seems to have turned a corner after suffering a terrible run of form in December and January. The right-back has now delivered attacking returns in the Magpies’ last two games and looks set to take the second half of the season by storm.

Midfielders

Phil Foden (£7.9m, Man City v Everton)

Foden’s hattrick was enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to get the better of Brentford last week. After the match, Foden claimed he is in “his best form in a long time”. Adding the youngster to your team ahead of the more expensive De Bruyne might be a reasonable move.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m, Man City v Everton)

De Bruyne added another beautiful assist to his catalogue with an inch-perfect cross to find Foden behind the Brentford back line to score his second of the hattrick. The midfield maestro has now scored one goal and provided three assists in just three games since his return from injury. He seems to be at full strength and might even play both legs of DGW-25.

Diogo Jota (£8.1m, Liverpool v Burnley)

Jota failed to score for the first time in five games when Reds lost to Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates last week. The Portuguese has stepped up in the absence of Salah and will be relied upon to deliver the goals against struggling Burnley this weekend. Caveat: Keep an eye on Salah — His return could spell rotation risk for Jota during DGW-25.

Richarlison (£7.2m, Tottenham v Brighton)

Richarlison continued his rich vein of form by scoring twice in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton. The Brazilian has shouldered the weight of goalscoring responsibility admirably by netting five times in four games since Son’s departure to the Asian games.

Cole Palmer (£5.9m, Crystal Palace v Chelsea)

Palmer tallied his tenth Premier League goal of the season in the early minutes of the Blues’ disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Wolves last week. The England international has been a ray of hope for Blues fans this season despite another disappointing start to a new campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho (£4.8m, Aston Villa v Man United)

Garnacho is enjoying his best season for the Red Devils since he joined the first team. The youngster has already surpassed his tally for last season and looks on course to hit double digits for goals in the league this season. The poor form of Antony and the departures of Elanga and Sancho have seen Garnacho enjoy greater playing time recently. £4.8m is easy on the midfield budget too.

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m, West Ham v Arsenal)

Saka scored for the third time in four games to put Arsenal on the path to a huge win against title rivals from Liverpool. Saka has looked rejuvenated since the Gunners’ return from their Dubai training camp. He can get the better of West Ham this weekend.

Strikers

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m, Aston Villa v Man United)

Watkins scored one and provided three assists to record his second-highest points tally of the season in the five-nil victory over Sheffield last week. The England international has now scored or assisted in three of Villa’s last four games.

Erling Haaland (£14.2m, Man City v Everton)

Haaland’s failure to score in the Citizen’s 3-1 win over Brentford shouldn’t deter managers, as it was only his first league start since returning from injury. The Norway international managed to pick up and assist and went close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Hosting Everton at the Etihad looks like the perfect opportunity for the striker to return to scoring ways.

Matheus Cunha (£5.7m, Wolves v Brentford)

Cunha grabbed his first hattrick for Wolves in the shock 4-2 away win over Chelsea last week. The Brazilian has stepped up his game a notch since the arrival of O’Niel, repaying his manager’s faith with nine goals plus six assists this season.

Which players are your transfer targets this week? Which are you thinking about dropping? Which man will wear your armband? How are you prepping for DGW-25? Who is likely to start twice? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

