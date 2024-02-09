Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-24

We have a standard game-week this weekend as we anticipate the mini DGW next. There are many moving parts as the title race spices up with Arsenal back in the mix and Man City hitting form at the right time, both chasing table-leading Liverpool. Most players are now back from AfCON and the Asian Cup, the finals playing out during GW-24 this weekend.

Official FPL

Haaland and Walker replace Alvarez and Estupiñán respectively. Alvarez has been great, but with two massively attractive game-weeks it’s hard to ignore Haaland. I’ll likely move captaincy back to him. Olise is injured, so I’ll (probably) drop him next week barring emergency hole(s).

Fantrax NMA-11

I’m stocking up on Man City assets at the back as they’re favored to keep a clean-sheet this weekend. Son and Haaland come into the side. I still have some money left for any final changes. Should I invest in Luton hosting Sheffield ahead of a DGW?!?

Fantrax NMA-17

Here’s a bit of a mixture heavy on Liverpool attack as well as Man City at the back. Toney comes in as a budget option.

Are you starting to plan for the double game-week next week? Are you bringing in any players returning from international competitions? Please log in to let us know your thoughts and ask your questions in the comments!

