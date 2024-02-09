Fantrax EPL GW-24 Player Picks

It was a record breaking weekend in the EPL. Goals were flying. It was (mostly) great for fantasy teams.

I decided to look at points scored since January 2nd (so the last three games) for all Fantrax players. It’s a small sample set, but it did confirm some of what I was looking for, namely that some Luton players are scoring serious points, and that Toney and KDB have had great resumptions from absence (and will continue in my roster).

Luton is especially interesting to me since bottom club Sheffield come visiting this weekend. The Blades have been horrendous, and then Luton gets a double game-week (albeit against Liverpool and Manchester Untied). The Hatters have four players who have scored in the top 20 over 2024’s three game-weeks (excluding goalies). It certainly makes some of their players more interesting.

Man City and Liverpool also get doubles in GW-25, so if nothing else be ready on the barn door with ideas who are unlikely to be rotated.

The top of the table is tight, as is the final spot for relegation. Every game is has consequences!

~

Our one early match is Man City hosting Everton, so theirs are the only two lineups that will be confirmed (so no need to play Pep roulette) before our Fantrax deadline. Tune in to NMA’s pre-dead chat to see those and panic-discuss options in the waning minutes of countdown hour.

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (NOT vs NEW, $3.38)

The fill in Newcastle keeper has been a bit inconsistent, which isn’t all his fault. While he’s conceding, he’s also making saves. He’s averaged 6.5 over the last four games. Forest sit in 16th, and aren’t exciting lighting up the scoreboard. He’s a low cost option.

~

Dean Henderson (CRY vs CHE, $1.40)

Henderson and Palace have been solid at home. His last three home games have been: 7, 14, and 7. It’s the opposite on the road, where he has been losing points. He’s about as cheap as a player can be, so there’s not a ton of investment here if you’re looking for an enabler, though unpredictable Chelsea, even on the road might give you pause.

Defenders

Jarell Quansah (LIV vs BUR, $1.29)

Ibrahima Konate is suspended for his red card against Arsenal. Quansah should get the start next to VvD in central defense. It’s the best defense competing against the second worst offense in the league. That’s a good sign for all Liverpool defenders, and especially for one this cheap.

~

Tariq Lamptey (TOT vs BHA, $1.25)

Lamptey is a crafty and quick back who likes to get forward. Opponent Tottenham also likes to attack, so this game should be wide open. I do have some concerns about him starting, but he assisted one of the goals last weekend, so I think there’s a strong chance he starts again. Lamptey was a regular starter and a points machine in past seasons when not hampered by injuries, so maybe he can be again.

~

Nélson Semedo (WOL vs BRE, $7.57)

Semedo has been a consistent presence for Wolves, now in 10th place. The Bees have lost nine of their last 11. It’s not looking pretty for them. Wolves on the other hand are scoring goals and playing with some confidence. It’s a favorable matchup.

Midfielders

Chiedozie Ogbene (LUT vs SHU, $10.55)

17, 22, 13 are the last three tallies for Ogbene. He scored in one of those, but just as importantly, he’s simply putting up fantasy points regardless of opponent or goal involvement. Sheffield has allowed 15 goals in the last five games. There will be chances, and next week is a DGW.

~

Ross Barkley (LUT vs SHU, $10.81)

It’s much the same for Barkley, except he’s been consistent for longer. He also scored last game, and now he has an assist in each of two straight. He’s a little cheaper than other quality midfielders. Alfie Doughty is a bit more expensive, but also worth a look.

~

Pedro Neto (WOL vs BRE, $10.14)

Neto’s return from injury added another strong attacker to a Wolves team that was already gutting defenses. They’ve scored three or more goals in four of the last five. Brentford has conceded three or more per over that same stretch. There are goals to be had here.

Forwards

Elijah Adebayo (LUT vs SHU, $8.49)

My final Luton player to suggest has five goals in this last three league matches, including a hattrick. He’s still affordable too. Don’t forget, he plays Sheffield and then a DGW.

~

Rasmus Hojlund (AST vs MAN, $6.29)

He started the season slowly, but United’s new-boy front man has now scored in four in a row, bringing his yearly total to... well.. four. Strikers thrive on confidence, and he’s playing a bunch of it. It’s a big game for both United and Villa, so we will see if he can step up when needed.

~

Richarlison (TOT vs BHA, $13.97)

Richi now has nine goals in eight games. It’s a wild run for him, and he simply can’t stop scoring. The Seagulls also play an open style, so Tottenham is going to get chances. This one should be fun! Leave him off at your peril.

I looking heavily at Man City and Liverpool players and players I’ve got on discount already. Be ready on the barn door for the double gamers next week!