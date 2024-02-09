EPL GW-24 Pre-Deadline Chat

As FPL GW-24 approaches, anticipation builds for a flurry of injury updates and team news. Friday will see 15 gaffers address the media, providing valuable insights for FPL managers. While we await the comprehensive updates, let’s delve into the current injury news available to make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming gameweek.

Saturday 10 February 2024

Man City vs Everton

Man City is the only Premier League team with a fully fit squad, offering Pep Guardiola ample selection options. Everton faces potential absences, including Arnaut Danjuma, Dele Alli, and Andre Gomes still out, while midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is recovering from a thigh injury. Uncertainties persist regarding the availability of Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey.

Fulham vs Bournemouth

Nigeria’s international duty keeps Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi unavailable for selection. Armando Broja might earn his first start for Fulham, particularly with potential absences of up the likes of Tyler Adams, Ryan Federicks, Max Aarons, Hamed Traore, Enes Unal and Ryan Christie.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing begins a three-match suspension following a red card against Forest last weekend.

Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool is likely to miss Joël Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas, Mo Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Ibrahima Konate is suspended following his red card against Arsenal. Thiago Alcantara is injured again. On a positive note, Darwin Nunez is expected to return to the starting XI.

Burnley may face the absence of Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Charlie Taylor, and Jordan Beyer for their visit to Anfield. However, David Datro Fofana is likely to earn his first start for Burnley after an impressive performance, scoring twice as a substitute against Fulham in the previous match.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United

Luton Town is without Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Lockyer, and Mads Andersen due to injury. Manager Rob Edwards might stick with a similar XI that secured a valuable point at St James’ Park in the previous weekend.

Sheffield United’s Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock, Oliver McBurnie, Max Lowe, and Ivo Grbic are expected to miss the match. After a heavy 5-0 defeat to Villa last weekend, Blades boss Chris Wilder may consider making tactical changes.

Tottenham vs Brighton

Ange Postecoglou might have a reduced list of absentees, with only Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon ruled out, and Giovani Lo Celso considered a doubt Saturday. Spurs’ captain Son Heung-min, who returned to London after South Korea’s exit from the Asian Cup, is expected to start. Brazilian striker Richarlison showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a brace against Everton in the previous outing.

Brighton’s Simon Adingra is still away on international duty with Ivory Coast, while Solly March, Joel Veltman, James Milner, and Julio Enciso remain sidelined due to injury.

Wolves vs Brentford

Gary O’Neil is likely to have a complete squad if Hee-Chan Hwang returns from the Asian Cup in time to face Brentford.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, and Frank Onyeka are still on international duty, while Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey, and Kevin Schade continue to be sidelined due to injury.

Nott’m Forest vs Newcastle

Forest’s Chris Wood is sidelined for a minimum of six weeks with a thigh injury.

Newcastle might be without Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, and Alexander Isak, while Jamaal Lascelles is doubtful. Anthony Gordon sustained an injury against Luton, but Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes returned in the last game. Ibrahim Sangare, Ola Aina, and Willy-Arnaud Boly are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, having reached the final with their respective national teams.

Sunday 11 February 2024

West Ham vs Arsenal

West Ham’s only confirmed absentee is Michail Antonio for now. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was taken off as a precaution, is expected to start if cleared fit. Lucas Paqueta is working towards full fitness.

Arsenal is without Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, and Fabio Vieira due to injuries. Gabriel Jesus is doubtful, and Oleksandr Zinchenko has a calf issue after being forced off against Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Man United

Villa may be without Emiliano Buendía, Tyrone Mings, Jhon Durán, Ezri Konsa, and with Lucas Digne doubtful. Moussa Diaby could start after scoring from the bench in the midweek FA Cup defeat.

Man United will continue to miss Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to injury. Lisandro Martinez is out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Tuesday 13 February 2024

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

During the cup clash at Villa Park, Benoit Badiashile was forced off before the end of the game with a hamstring strain. Moises Caicedo also appeared to pick up a problem in the second half. Levi Colwill is still out with a knee injury but expected to return this month. Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, and Marc Cucurella remain out.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed in his press conference that Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi are all out.

