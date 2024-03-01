Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-27

A normal game-week is on the way after the chaos of a double and then blank. I’m keeping one eye on next week’s mini-double as well.

Bowen saved me in FPL last time out, so I pulled him into one of my Fantrax sides in the hope that he’s in a purple patch!

Official FPL

No transfers made so far. Tottenham’s Son and Richarlison are welcomed back into the starting-XI. Solanke is currently first bench option as we watch his injury status closer to the deadline. I have one free transfer with £1.4M in the bank.

Fantrax NMA-11

Neither Zinchenko nor Tomiyasu has been training, so deputy Kiwior comes in at the back as a budget enabler from a currently dominant Arsenal side. Liverpool’s Diaz comes in for the injury-doubt Solanke.

Fantrax NMA-17

I’m pretty much maxed out on the budget with a few cheap enablers at the back in order to have some big hitters further forward.

