FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-27 Pre-Deadline Chat

As GW-27 approaches, more injury worries become concerns (especially from Liverpool). Teams are trying to manage their squads by constant team rotation.

Fantrax managers get a boon this week — six whole matches kickoff just after their deadline, so they should see twelve (!) lineups confirmed during the countdown hour. That’s a lot of late fitness checks and rotation risk averted. Be here then to react and discuss!

Brentford vs Chelsea

Brentford is looking to bounce back from the Man City loss, but the Bees will be without da Silva, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Shade and Ben Mee who was taken off with an ankle injury in the match against West Ham on 26/2.

Chelsea on the other hand is looking to compliment an FA Cup performance with a win here. Badishile, Chukwuemka, Cucurella, Fofona, Reece James, Lavia, Nkunku and Thiago Silva are all out.

Everton vs West Ham

Draw maestro Everton seeks a first win in nine games against a resurgent side. Geye complained of a tight groin and was substituted in the match against Brighton on 24/2; he’ll be assessed at game time. Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma are out and Dobbin still uncertain.

West Ham though is trying to build momentum. The Hammers will try to capitalize on having no injured players.

Fulham vs Brighton

Fulham gave a classic performance in the win against Man United, while Brighton scored a late goal to put them level against Everton. Fullham’s João Palhinha is on a two-match ban after picking is 10th yellow card of the season. Jiminez is still out, and Wilian is 75%.

Brighton has a lot of injuries in the pysio room, including Billy Gilmour, Jao Pedro, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, James Milner, Mitoma and Veltman. Evan Ferguson missed the FA Cup tie with Wolves on 27/2, but his manager is hopeful he will be ready for the Fulham game.

Newcastle vs Wolves

Newcastle players out (mostly long term): Joelinton, Nick Pope, Targett and Calum Wilson.

Wolves have the fitness advantage with only two players out: Hwang hee Chan and Matheus Cunha

Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool

Liverpool’s injury list complicates the title race. Thiago’s muscle injury on Feb 4 has no return timeline. Alexander-Arnold is out until after the March break with a knee injury. Bajcetic is regaining fitness but not in team training yet. Alisson is sidelined until after March with a muscle injury. Endo sustained a knock in the Carabao Cup final. Gravenberch has a ligament injury, Jones will likely return around March 30, Jota faces months out with a medial ligament injury, and Matip’s ACL recovery has no timeline. Nunez, Salah, and Szoboszlai have missed recent games. Klopp’s unsure about the availability of Darwin, Mo, and Dom.

Forest has a full physio room too — Nuno Varela Tavares: Injured vs. West Ham on Feb 24, ruled out, potential return 30/03/2024, assessment ongoing. Chris Wood: Thigh injury since Feb 09, ruled out, potential return 30/03/2024, under assessment. Olaoluwa Aina: Injured in semi-final, played final with injury, no return date, under assessment, ruled out. Ibrahim Sangare: Knee injury since AFCON, no return date, under assessment, ruled out. Willy Boly: Injured post AfCON, no return date.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham is improving in each game, but Ryan Sessegnon, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, and Manor Solomon are all ruled out for this encounter.

Palace under a new manager has eight players on injury, Check Doucoure, Rob Holding, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise with a thigh injury, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

Luton has conceded in their last four games, while Villa has scored in their last four, so there will be goals galore. Luton star Adebayo has an hamstring injury, which is a big blow. Jacob Brown, Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba and Anderson are out with unknown dates of return. Amarii Bell is 75 %.

Villa has Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres all ruled out for this game.

Burnley vs Bournemouth

Burnley is dealing with five injured players: Lyle Foster, Lica Koleosho, Nathan Redmon, Jordan Beyer, and Aaron Ramsey, plus Josh Brownhill is suspended following his red card.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth faces a string of injuries. Dominic Solanke (75%) is a doubt while Lloyd Kelly is out hip injury. Enes Ünal’s status is unclear. James Hill, Max Aarons, Tyler Adams, and Ryan Fredericks are coping with ankle, hamstring, and calf issues, intensifying the team’s current hurdles.

As Man City aims for a 12-game unbeaten streak, United seeks a comeback from the Fulham defeat. City has only two players on the injury/suspension list: Josko Gvardiol (ankle/foot Injury) and Jack Grealish (groin/hip/pelvic injury).

In contrast, United faces a challenge with eight players unavailable, including the in-form Harry Maguire. The absentees are Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Anthony Martial (hip), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Rasmus Winther Hojlund (other), Mason Mount (shin), and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (other).

Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal

Struggling Sheffield faces an in-form Arsenal, who’ve netted 25 goals in five games. Sheffield, with the second-highest number of absentees after Liverpool, is without Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, Cameron Archer, Anis Ben Slimane, Mason Holgate, Ben Brereton Diaz, George Baldock, and Daniel Jebbison.

In contrast, Arsenal is coping with just four absentees: Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Thomas Partey.

How many holes have been blown through your squad sheet? Where are you looking for reinforcements? Are you contemplating a chip? How are you prepping for schedule wrinkles to come? Please log in and talk to us in the comments below.

