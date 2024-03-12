UCL MD-8 2nd-Week Substitution Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

MD-8 Progress

Man City repeated the 3-1 victory over Copenhagen to go through to the quarterfinals on a 6-2 aggregate win. PSG added two goals to the first leg 2-0 victory to ease past Real Sociedad. The eliminated Spanish team must settle for the consolation goal in the return leg and focus on domestic football to qualify to next year’s UCL.

Bayern reversed its 0-1 leg-1 loss by with a 3-0 home win over Lazio to qualify to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate. Serie-A competition for European spots this season is so fierce that Lazio may not get a piece of next-season’s pie. Real Madrid is the other club that qualified from the first week with an extremely lucky 1-1 draw that left the first leg’s 1-0 win as decisive.

More entertainment and close calls are expected in the second week with Arsenal and Atletico trailing 0-1 to Porto and Inter respectively, but each now has home advantage. Also Barcelona hosts Napoli, and Dortmund hosts PSV Eindhoven to break 1st-leg 1-1 draws.

Team News (Injury/Suspension)

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still doubtful for the Gunners who will most miss left-wing Gabriel Martinelli to injury. The rest of the squad is ready to repeat recent imperious domestic performances against the Portuguese.

~

Porto

Porto visits London without Zaidu Sanusi, Mehdi Taremi and Ivan Marcano. The club must endure 90 minutes of relentless pressure from Arsenal or tactically counter the Gunners’ bullets with the same approach as in the first leg.

~

Barcelona

The extensive list of injuries at Barcelona is ever expanding: Raphinha, Pedri, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Frankie deJong, Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde. Frankie de Jong may be assessed ahead of the match considering the remaining players in the squad may not be able to hold Napoli.

~

Napoli

The Italian club has gone through several changes in management this season. The most recent was 19 February as Francesco Calzona replaced Walter Mazzarri (just two days before the first leg match). Calzona remains the manager of Slovakia at the same time (I thought that could be done only in video games!). With five games undefeated, Calzona will miss only Jens Cajuste.

~

Atletico Madrid

The Spanish capital club is delivering inconsistent results since the start of the year. Atletico will host Inter Milan after a 0-2 loss to Cadiz in La Liga. Coach Diego Simeone is without Thomas Lemar, Marcos Paulo and Cesar Azpilicueta. Antoine Griezmann; Gimenez will be assessed ahead of the match.

~

Inter Milan

Inter’s extraordinary match winning streak reached 13 with a difficult 1-0 win over Bologna in Serie A on Saturday. Inzaghi is without Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi; Carlos Augusto and Marko Arnautovic will be assessed ahead of travel to Madrid.

~

Dortmund

Ole Pohlmann is the only confirmed absentee due to injury ahead of hosting PSV. He is joined by Nico Schlotterbeck due to suspension for yellow card accumulation. Sebastian Haller is a doubt for Dortmund, unlikely to start and perhaps not even fit for the bench.

~

PSV Eindhoven

The Dutch proved they were not pushovers at home in the first leg and hope to finish the job in Germany. They are without Noa Lang due to injury. Additionally, Saibari may not be ready to start the match and will be assessed a day before.

Confirmed Lineups (Day-1)

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

~

Porto: Diego Costa, Joao Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Nico Gonzalez, Pepe, Varela, Conceicao, Evanilson, Galeno.

~

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Lopez, Christensen, Gundogan, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

~

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

~

Confirmed Lineups (Day-2)

Atletico Madrid:

~

Inter Milan:

~

Dortmund:

~

PSV:

See injury lists and predicted lineupsat UCL Team News. If you are interested, look at the booking lists ahead of MD-8 as well.

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates, and be aware that lineups for the Arsenal vs Porto and Barcelona vs Napoli will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 20:00 GMT. We’ll post those team sheets here in time for you to make substitutions, just like we will on every game day. Make sure you’re here for that!

Finally: Americans on Daylight Savings Time should be careful when converting GMT to your local time — Europe and UK are still on standard time, so the difference is an hour less than normal.

Good luck everyone and I’ll see you in the comments!

How did you do in the 1st-week of this leg? Has your squad been hit by injuries or suspensions? Who’s available on your bench? Did you get a good captain score yet, or must you twist again? Which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~