EPL BGW-29 Best FPL Differentials

With only four matches taking place among the many blanks in GW-29, many FPL managers are struggling just to get a full playing XI.

This could be a good time to activate the free-hit chip if you still have it — Every hole filled in your starting lineup is a chance to steal a march on your rivals. Caveat: Using the free hit in a big DGW could be a chance to double as many as eleven extra (and expensive!) players, so YMMV.

This week’s limited choices will also tend to drive most FPL managers toward similar-looking lineups. Let’s explore some differential players that can distinguish your squad against your rivals in this claustrophobic game-week.

Destiny Udogie (£4.9m, Fulham vs Tottenham)

Ownership 8.9%

Udogie has emerged as one of the most consistent left-backs in the Premier League this season. Considering Tottenham’s attacking style of play, there is a good chance for the left-back to contribute offensively despite a recent lack of direct goal involvement.

Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m, Burnley vs Brentford)

Ownership 2.7%

Reguilon is a great option if given the all-clear by Brentford manager Thomas Frank later this week. The left-back, recovering from a hamstring issue that sidelined him in GW-28, may provide a valuable addition to FPL squads if passed fit. His attacking ability and clean sheet points can turn out very well for FPL managers.

Ross Barkley (£5.0m, Luton Town vs Nott’m Forest)

Ownership 3.2%

Barkley has played a crucial role for Luton this season, contributing to seven goals. In the midst of the relegation battle, this upcoming game holds immense significance. The spirited atmosphere at Luton could serve as motivation for players like Barkley to shine and potentially break the deadlock.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m, West Ham vs Aston Villa)

Ownership 4.3%

Kudus has proven to be a phenomenal signing for the Hammers, contributing to 12 goals thus far. Following Villa’s challenging loss to Spurs last week, this could provide a significant boost for the home side, West Ham, and Kudos, potentially setting the stage for a victory.

Leon Bailey (£5.7m, West Ham vs Aston Villa)

Ownership 5.8%

Bailey, with eight goals and nine assists this season, shares a similar storyline to Kudus at West Ham. Despite facing a challenging match against the Hammers, Bailey has the potential to deliver valuable differential points for Villa.

Ivan Toney (£8.1m, Burnley vs Brentford)

Ownership 10.5%

After returning from injury, Toney began his season with five goal contributions in the previous nine games he played. Brentford has faced tough teams since GW-22, affecting Toney’s form, but Burnley’s poor defense (62 goals conceded – 34 at home) should be just the tonic for Toney to find form again up front.

Are any of these players in your plans? Whom are you adding and removing? Are you planning to activate a chip now, or do you see a more profitable opportunity ahead? Please log in and share your thoughts below!

