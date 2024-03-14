EPL BGW-29 FPL Player Picks

Four-match GW-29 leaves managers with just eight EPL teams to draft from. With five of the traditional big-six sides out of action, most FPL managers will have at least half of their squads unavailable.

This has many of us reaching for that free-hit chip that empowers unlimited transfers and unlimited budget for just one game-week — but afterward your super-team turns back into a pumpkin. Depending on how well you planned ahead to position your squad for this week, you might not need that much help. Then again, if you have eleven holes to fill, then this is the week to play your chip.

With sources limited, let’s take a look at some of the players that might still make headlines.

Goalkeeper

Flekken (£4.5m, Burnley v Brentford)

Flekken has a good chance to earn clean sheet points this week. The shot-stopper faces a Burnley side that has failed to score in four of the last five games and currently sits in 19th place.

Defenders

Alfie Doughty (£4.7m, Luton Town v Nott’m Forest)

Doughty picked up his seventh assist of the season in the defeat to Bournemouth. The defender’s freedom to attack has made him an excellent asset for FPL managers.

Lucas Digne (£4.6m, West Ham v Aston Villa)

Lucas Digne showed signs of returning to his best when he came on to provide the assist for Aston Villa’s winner against Luton two weeks ago. The left-back featured from the start in the defeat to Spurs last week and is once again expected to start against West Ham this weekend.

Destiny Udogie (£4.9m, Fulham v Tottenham)

Udogie was an important part of the Tottenham back line that shutout top-four rival Aston Villa on the road last week. The Italian has excelled in the wing-back role this season and can produce points at both ends of the pitch.

Midfielders

Son (£9.9m, Fulham v Tottenham)

One goal plus two assists saw Son to his second-highest FPL tally this season. The South Korean has now scored in back-to-back games and looks primed to keep up his impressive form when Spurs take on Fulham this weekend.

James Maddison (£8.0m, Fulham v Tottenham)

In the huge win over Aston Villa, Maddison scored his first goal since returning from his 10-week injury. The England international has also provided three assists in those six games.

Alex Iwobi (£5.3m, Fulham v Tottenham)

Two double-digit tallies in three game-weeks show that Iwobi is a man in form. The midfielder created a game-high seven chances in Fulham’s defeat to Wolves and is central to the Cottagers attacking play. No player has created more than seven chances in a game this season.

Douglas Luiz (£5.7m, West Ham v Aston Villa)

Priced at just £5.7m, Luiz has proven to be one of the best low-priced FPL players this season. The Brazilian’s role as Aston Villa’s first-choice set-piece and penalty taker has seen him rack up goals and assists.

Ross Barkley (£5.0m, Luton v Nott’m Forest)

Barkley scored in Luton’s 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth last week and will be crucial if the Hatters are to pick up points this weekend. The midfielder has taken up a leadership role in Luton’s midfield to dictate the Hatters’ attacking play.

Forwards

Yoanne Wissa (£5.6m, Burnely v Brentford)

Wissa has responded to being dropped for Maupay by scoring in three consecutive games. The striker took advantage of Ramsdale’s lack of urgency to score against the Gunners last week.

Ivan Toney (£8.1m, Burnley v Brentford)

With no goals in his last four outings, you know Toney can’t go much longer without scoring. He returned from his long-term suspension in brilliant fashion, scoring in four of his first five appearances. His recent call-up to the Three Lions might just be the boost he needed to return to scoring ways.

Ollie Watkins (£9.0m, West Ham v Aston Villa)

Watkins failed to get going against Tottenham last week but still remains a promising asset for GW-29. The England international has provided attacking returns in four of Villans last six games, earning double-digit points in three of those.

What’s your strategy for the blanks in GW-29? Will you use a chip? Are there any other players you are looking at? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

