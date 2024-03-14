Fantrax EPL GW-29 Player Picks

With only four matches scheduled due to the overlapping FA Cup Quarterfinals, Fantrax managers face tight squeeze to find points for the week. Limited options mean that every choice must be carefully considered in order to outmaneuver rivals.

Scheduling notes:

There’s no fixture in the truly “early” time slot, so we have two matches kicking off together at 15:00 GMT. That affords us Fantrax managers with four lineups (Burnley, Brentford, Luton & Forest) that should be confirmed in the countdown hour before our deadline.

Most Americans get an added bonus (a small dividend for waking up early in Daylight Savings Time): The morning deadline will appear to be an hour even later than usual because y’all are ahead of Britain and Europe until 31 March when they “spring forward” too. Even the rare, elusive Pacific coast resident might be spotted discussing confirmed lineups in NMA’s Pre-Deadline Chat. Be there to say ‘Hi!’

After this week there will be an international break, so GW-30 will not come until the tail end of March.

GW-29 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Mar 16 (Sat) Burnley vs Brentford 15:00 Mar 16 (Sat) Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest 15:00 Mar 16 (Sat) Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Mar 17 (Sun) West Ham United vs Aston Villa 14:00

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken ( $10.36, Burnley vs Brentford )

Flekken has made an impressive 39 saves in the last 7 matches, often bearing the brunt of the porous defense ahead of him. While it’s true that the Bees have conceded goals, they are facing a team with the second-lowest scoring record in the league.

Matz Sels ( $1.00, Luton Town vs Nott’m Forest )

Sels has solidified his position as the starting goalkeeper for Forest. His affordable salary and favorable fixtures make him a reasonable enabler. Caveat: There’s a reason that he is still priced at $1 after six starts, so YMMV.

Defenders

Reece Burke ( $7.00, Luton Town vs Nott’m Forest )

Despite Luton suffering a setback in the midweek fixture, Reece Burke’s performance has been remarkable. Since his return, he has consistently impressed both on the pitch and on the Fantrax scoring board!

Kristoffer Ajer ( $5.85, Burnley vs Brentford )

He has secured his starting position and has featured in the lineup for Brentford in the last five games. Consistently delivering points, he now faces a favorable fixture this week.

Radu Dragusin ( $1.00, Fulham vs Tottenham )

What a setback for Tottenham with the injury to van de Ven. Dragusin is anticipated to deputize against lowly Fulham, presenting a good opportunity for him to showcase his skills that he hasn’t had many chances to show since his arrival.

Midfielders

Alfie Doughty ( $13.94, Luton Town vs Nott’m Forest )

Doughty’s versatility allows him to cover nearly every position on the left side of the pitch for Luton. His precise crosses and proactive defensive approach are crucial in both offensive and defensive phases. His teammate Tahith Chong, priced at $6.09, is another option worth considering, especially for managers needing a more budget-friendly choice.

Yoane Wissa ( $11.24, Burnley vs Brentford )

Wissa has found the back of the net in the last three matches, indicating a resurgence in form. While he may have experienced a dip in performance during the mid-season, his recent displays suggest a return to his best, particularly with the return of his offensive partner, Ivan Toney.

James Maddison ( $13.45, Fulham vs Tottenham )

Maddison’s creativity is pivotal in driving Tottenham’s attack. Not only does he contribute with goals and assists during open play, but he also takes set pieces. Despite his higher cost, his consistent ~13 points per game and the weak Fulham defense make him worth the investment.

Forwards

Ivan Toney ( $6.97, Burnley vs Brentford )

Despite not being in peak form currently, his low price and explosive potential in a short-handed week make him one of the first names on the squad sheet. Burnley’s defense, which has conceded the second-highest number of goals in the league (62 goals in 28 games), provides him with an opportunity to rebound from a four game drought that included Arsenal (where he still earned 12.5 points) and Man City (let’s not talk about that one).

Brennan Johnson ( $10.45, Fulham vs Tottenham )

While many managers may plump for Son Heung Min ($17.81) this week, also consider Brennan Johnson. Despite starting only twice in the last six matches, he has made significant contributions, with five goal involvements (three goals plus two assists) during that period. With Richarlison sidelined due to injury, Johnson stands a good chance of earning a starting position, making him a valuable and relatively affordable option.

