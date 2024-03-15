EPL BGW-29 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Due to the FA Cup quarterfinals, there are only four Premier League fixtures this weekend. This week’s few but thrilling battles kick off with two relegation-defining 6-pointers: Burnley vs Brentford and Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest. Our only upper-half collision is Sunday’s 4th-place Aston Villa visiting 7th-place West Ham. In between is a London derby — high-flying Spurs crossing town to visit bottom-half Fulham.

Despite the short docket, Fantrax managers can take consolation that half of the lineups (the relegation scrums above) will be confirmed about an hour before the Fantrax deadline. Be here in the countdown hour to react to those.

Saturday

Burnley vs Brentford

Ten points with ten games left, Burnley is virtually doomed already. Brentford, just five points above Luton and the drop, also struggles. Despite recent promising performances, both teams urgently need points. The upcoming match promises to be a weekend highlight — or at least newsworthy.

Brentford travels without Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Joshua Da Silva, Bryan Mbeumo or Aaron Hickey who are all in the treatment room. There are also doubts about the fitness of Christian Nørgaard and Sergio Reguilón.

Burnley is without Lyle Foster, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Louis Jordan Beyer, and Luca Koleosho due to injury.

Prediction: 1:3

~

Luton Town vs Nott’m Forest

Forest and Luton aim for crucial points in the relegation battle while most of the Premier League pauses for the FA Cup. Luton has lost five of the last six, including a recent defeat to bottom-half Bournemouth. Forest has suffered three straight losses, conceding six goals, with recent narrow defeats against Brighton and Liverpool.

Luton could miss Chong and several players like Joe Johnson (glandular fever), Gabriel Osho (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jacob Brown (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Amari’i Bell (thigh) and Lockyer.

Forest has only four injured players, with Giovanni Reyna and Ola Aina possibly returning. However, Gonzalo Montiel and Nuno Tavares are unlikely to play. Santo might make changes in the final third, with Awoniyi, Elanga, and Hudson-Odoi possibly replacing Wood and Origi after poor attacking performances.

Prediction : 2-1

~

Fulham vs Tottenham

Spurs have now won three of their last four League matches, in line with the eight wins, two draws and two losses in their previous twelve. Fulham is 12th, even on points with Bournemouth in 13th. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game, so they need to bounce back this weekend.

There are question marks over the fitness of Fulham striker Raul Jiminez who has missed the past few games with a thigh injury.

Tottenham’s injury list features Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Fraser Forster. Highly touted summer-signing Dragusin is expected to deputize for van de Ven who limped off in Spurs’ last game.

Prediction: 0-3

Sunday

West Ham vs Aston Villa

In their last game against Burnley, the Hammers nicked a 2-2 draw with a late goal in the 90th minute, extending their unbeaten streak to three matches. Aston Villa’s three-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt on the front bumper of the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at Villa Park last time out. The loss was Villa’s seventh of the season and the third at home. The Villans have scored in 11 of 14 away matches in the league, so they can hope to return to winning ways.

Moyes has confirmed that Lucas Paqueta was substituted on Thursday due to a knock, suggesting it wasn’t a serious concern. Emerson’s condition needs evaluation, while Maxwel Cornet remains unavailable.

Villa likewise subbed out Ollie Watkins during Thursday’s Europa League triumph over Ajax. Jacob Ramsey is nearing a comeback, but John McGinn is suspended following his red card against Spurs last weekend. Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are long-term absentees.

Prediction : 2-2

How have this week’s blanks affected your FPL setup? How many of us have pulled the trigger on the free-hit chip? Who amongst us is taking a -12pt (or more) hit instead? Who is glad to be playing Fantrax with its unlimited transfers? What Fantrax buys are you finding in the four confirmed lineups? Please log in to share your thoughts in the comments!

~