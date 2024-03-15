Blank FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-29 - Rate My Team - PPQ

With so many blanks following a micro-double, it’s going to be a tough week for all managers.

FPL

DGW-28 Results

It was a subpar week — Again

I gambled on a few double-gamers without the success I’d hoped for, including Solanke as captain. Solanke’s missed PK was a bad omen for the rest of the game week, even though he ended with 16 total. Only two of my other players earned over three points, which would have been disappointing even in a single-game week.

Again. Just not great.

~

BGW-29 Planning

I’ve been regretting not using my wildcard at a few critical junctures in the first half of the season, but now I am “wildly” grateful that I have one to use here, otherwise I would truly have be scrambling, probably left without a full starting XI.

I’m going with three Tottenham assets, including Son as captain. I’ve left some money in the bank, as I know I’ll be adjusting again the following week. But at least I’ve got a full team.

Fantrax - XI

DGW-28 Results

163 for the week is very good, but I was really hoping for so much more.

I went mostly all in on double-gamers to mixed results. Bournemouth’s defense disappointed against the worst two offensive teams in the league, conceding five goals over two games.

I had a bad feeling after Solanke missed his PK early in the Sheffield match. That could have changed the whole dynamic of that game... but alas.

Semenyo and Doughty came through for me to make it a solid week. Above average but not great. That’s been the season for me.

BGW-29 Plans

Given the whipsaw in the schedule and Fantrax’s unlimited free transfers, it’s wholesale carnage. I’m leaning toward Spurs, Villans and some Bees this week.

Tottanham keeps scoring goals, nipping at the heels of Villa. Each will be clawing toward that top-four spot to qualify for next season’s lucrative Champions League tournament.

I’m a little nervous about the Villa selections, who face West Ham, so my priorities could change. I hope Ollie starts and scores despite limping off injured on Thursday. Tielemans should start again for the suspended McGinn.

I’m just not settled yet with the squad.

Fantrax - 17

I don’t have an NMA-17 team in Fantrax, but if I did, I would be using the afforded slack to carry one big discount ($6+) at each position. Even this late in the season, we do still have a quarter of the season ahead of us, which is about as long as most big discounts typically survive injury anyway. YMMV.

After that, I’d be piling on Tottenham and then filling in remaining gaps with other non-blanks.

Poll Rate PPQ’s Week 29 FPL team Fantastic

Solid

Mid

Below Par

Poor vote view results 0% Fantastic (0 votes)

0% Solid (0 votes)

0% Mid (0 votes)

100% Below Par (1 vote)

0% Poor (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

~

Poll Rate PPQ’s Week 29 Fantrax-XI team Fantastic

Solid

Mid

Below Par

Poor vote view results 0% Fantastic (0 votes)

0% Solid (0 votes)

0% Mid (0 votes)

0% Below Par (0 votes)

0% Poor (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

~

Please log in to give your advice in the comments below. Better yet, post your whole roster and then ask, “Rate My Team!”

~