FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-27 Live Chat

We start the week with six kick offs at the same time.

We also get the Manchester Derby as the last game on Sunday.

Things are tight at the top, with just two points separating the top three. The race to avoid relegation is tight as well. Every points matters.

Saturday 2 March

Brentford vs Chelsea

Brentford has lost five of the last six games, but those losses were all against top clubs (Man City twice, Liverpool, Tottenham, and West Ham). So while it’s not good, it’s not as bad as it looks for the Bees. For Chelsea, 10th place is as bad as it gets for a team with much higher expectations. 10 wins, 10 losses, 5 draws isn’t enough for Chelsea fans. Every match is should-win for the Blues.

score prediction: 1-2

~~

Everton vs West Ham

The news of four docked points restored will boost Everton morale, so the fans will be in full voice at home. West Ham popped out of a scoring funk, putting four past Brentford last weekend after failing to score in the previous three. The Toffees have a stronger defense than their place on the table shows.

score prediction: 2-1

~~

Fulham vs Brighton

This is one of those matchups where both teams have been a bit inconsistent. At times each plays with real quality, but at other times they can’t seem to keep it all together. Injuries have plagued both. Managers will keep rotating with Brighton having the better options. Brighton will keep attacking as always, meaning there’s a chance of goals for both.

score prediction: 2-2

~~

Newcastle vs Wolves

Newcastle has conceded twelve goals over the last four games, losing only one of those. The Magpies just haven’t found the defensive form of a year ago, but they are scoring to keep games interesting. Wolves sit just ahead of Newcastle in the table, thanks to back-to-back wins. Both seem stuck mid-table.

score prediction: 2-1

~~

Nott’m Forest vs Liverpool

It’s not looking good for Forest right now, lingering in 17th place just four points from the drop zone. Welcoming Liverpool to Nottingham as their next matchup will not hearten the fans. The Reds have scored three or four goals in each of six of their last seven, winning all those six. The loss to Arsenal is the lone scar in that span. Forest is no Arsenal, so expect another comfortable Reds win.

score prediction: 0-3

~~

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Spurs will need to bounce back after a tough home loss to Wolves last week. They’ve still got a game in hand in their chase for the top four, but they must win games like these against lower-half teams. Palace is nearing safety, which at this point has to be their aim, especially as they visit without two play-makers.

score prediction: 2-0

~~

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

Luton’s loss to Sheffield three weeks ago has set them on downward spiral without much room left to fall, now sitting 18th. The Hatters have a game in hand over 17th Forest, but the results aren’t coming against top teams. Villa continues to play with confidence and has to feel a real chance at top four finish. Ollie Watkins is a real threat up front, but the goals aren’t coming just from him.

score prediction: 0-3

Sunday 3 March

Burnley vs Bournemouth

It may be too late for Burnley at this point, with just 13 points on the season and a wretched -33 goal differential. The Clarets have earned just two points in 2024. Bournemouth has just a point more (three) in 2024, so this is a matchup of teams that are struggling to find any points. Bournemouth isn’t safe, but a win here would certainly help.

score prediction: 1-2

~~

Man City vs Man United

This is the match of the week. Besides it being a derby, both teams need all three points to maintain chase. City is on the heels of Liverpool and just ahead of Arsenal. The Red Devils can’t afford to lose ground if they want move into the top four. City has yet to lose at home, and Pep’s has been getting results with his defense recently, having conceded just once in the last four. United is without Rasmus Hojlund through injury still, so goals will have to come from elsewhere.

score prediction: 2-0

Monday 4 March

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Sheffield really is having an awful season all the way around, only 22 goals scored but 66 goals conceded is a rough set of stats to look at. There’s a strong chance the Blades’ goal differential gets worse when they host the Gunners who have won six in a row, scoring 25 goals over that stretch while allowing only three.

score prediction: 0-4

