UCL MD-8 Fantasy Preview

The return leg of the Champions League Round of 16 will kick off this midweek and continue the week after. This means that teams meeting in the later calendar week must first endure a full week of domestic action between our fantasy transfer deadline and their UCL matches. Consequently, players who are fit and healthy when we buy them could be sidelined by injury, illness, another player’s return to fitness... and vice versa by the time their UCL matches roll around.

Man City and PSG are the only teams with a two-goal advantage going into MD-8. Favored Real Madrid and Inter are one goal up on underdogs RB Leipzig and Atletico. Meanwhile, favored Bayern and Arsenal are a goal behind Lazio and Porto respectively.

German outfit Dortmund is tied with PSV Eindhoven and must turn up the performance in the return leg. Last but not least, the result of the marquee Napoli vs Barcelona tie remains unpredictable after a 1-1 draw in Italy.

MATCH-DAY 7 FANTASY GUIDE

The best strategy for this match-day (and for MD-8’s two weeks of reverse fixtures) is to lean heavily into the four first-week fixtures while also considering which clubs seem the most likely to survive.

This is what we wrote for MD-7, and it still applies, so make sure to keep it in mind as you utilize your three free transfers for MD-8.

The transfer deadline matches MD-8 are Real Sociedad vs PSG and Bayern vs Lazio. We are not as lucky as MD-7, but having Man City playing on the 1st Wednesday still provides a better understanding of the squad and starting XI predictions than any 2nd week matches. The other match on Wednesday is Real Madrid hosting RB Leipzig.

ROTATION RISK

It does not seem that any teams except Man City and PSG will risk even minor rotation, meaning the most fit and ready players will take part as starters for each. We do not expect heavy rotation either for Man City and PSG since a two goal advantage is not immune to surprise comebacks.

FIXTURES

Real Sociedad vs PSG

Real Sociedad retaliated after the 0-2 defeat against PSG in MD-7 by winning 2-1 over 9-man Mallorca, but the losing streak restarted afterwards with three losses: 1-3 at the hands of Villarreal, then the Copa del Ray semifinal to Mallorca on penalties, and finally 2-3 in La Liga against Sevilla earlier today.

The Parisian club repeated 2-0 domestically against Nantes after MD-7. PSG was held to a draw by Rennes 1-1 last week and then started March fixtures with another draw 0-0 away at Monaco.

~

Bayern vs Lazio

The first leg of the round of 16 ended with Lazio defeating Munich 1-0 in the Italian capital city Rome. The return leg will be in Munich where the Bavarian club continues its inconsistent results. Bayern lost 2-3 to Bochum right after MD-7, forcing the club and Tuchel to announce his departure at the end of the season. Bayern then defeated RB Leipzig 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Freiburg on Friday.

Lazio has not faired better since MD-7, losing immediately to direct domestic competitors Bologna 1-2. Lazio recovered with a 2-0 victory over Torino the week after before succumbing to a 1-2 defeat against Fiorentina. On Friday, Lazio lost 0-1 in a bizarre encounter against AC Milan when the UCL hopefuls lost three players to red cards during the match.

6 March

Man City vs Copenhagen

In the first leg, Man City defeated Copenhagen in Denmark 3-1. The Citizens now host their Danish opponents in the second leg this Wednesday. The 2023 treble winners were held to an exciting 1-1 draw against Chelsea in EPL after MD-7. They recovered afterward, defeating Brentford and Bournemouth by 1-0 scorelines before and after thrashing Luton Town 6-2 in the FA Cup. They must survive the Manchester derby on Sunday before preparing for the UCL return leg.

The first-leg loss to Man City marked the return of the Danish Super League. Copenhagen recorded two consecutive wins 3-0 over Silkeborg and 2-0 over Nordsjaelland before losing 0-2 against Midtjylland. Copenhagen will need to finish 90 minutes at the Etihad with a two-goal lead to force extra time.

~

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid recorded an important 1-0 away win at Leipzig in the first leg. After MD-7, Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Dani Carvajal receiving two yellow cards in the added minutes of the second half to get sent off. They returned to winning ways by defeating Sevilla 1-0 but then drew 2-2 at Valencia today before preparing to host RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Leipzig continued the inconsistent results after the 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid. defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 before losing 1-2 to Bayern and eventually hammering Bochum 4-1 earlier Saturday.

12 March

Arsenal vs Porto

Arteta’s passive football in the first leg of the round of 16 cost Arsenal a late-goal defeat in Porto. The Gunners have played only once since then, and defeating Newcastle 4-1. They visit Sheffield United on Monday and host Brentford next Saturday before hosting Porto for the return leg.

After taking the small advantage in the first leg match against Arsenal, Porto drew 1-1 with Vicente, then defeated Santa Clara 2-1 last week. Porto plays an important tie against Benfica this Sunday and then Portimonense next Friday before traveling to England.

~

Barcelona vs Napoli

Since the 1-1 draw at Napoli in the first leg, Barcelona has made only one appearance, defeating Getafe 4-0. Barca will play at Atletico Bilbao on Sunday and then at home against Mallorca next Friday before hosting Napoli for the decisive return leg.

Napoli ended a third match with the same 1-1 result after the draw with Barcelona against Cagliari. They broke from the draw streak with a huge 6-1 win over Sassuolo last week. Next they’ll play the two poles of Turin (Juventus on Sunday and Torino next Friday) ahead of traveling to Spain.

13 March

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan

Diego Simeone’s visit to his former club as a player was not a happy one as they returned home with a one goal disadvantage. The loss left a mark on the team, settling for only one point in a 2-2 draw against Almeria and then losing 0-3 to Atletico Bilbao. Atletico Madrid will have two matches to play against Real Betis and Cadiz before hosting Inter Milan and so those matches must prepare the team for last season’s finalists.

Inter Milan recorded their 10th consecutive win 4-0 against Lecce after MD-7 and then hammered Atalanta with another four-goal / clean sheet win. Inter hosts Genoa this Monday and visits Bologna next Saturday before traveling to Madrid.

~

Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven

Both clubs missed several chances to take the advantage in the first leg, so the advantage shifts to the German hosts. In Bundesliga, they were defeated 2-3 by Hoffenheim and then won 2-0 against Union Berlin earlier Saturday. Dortmund plays next Saturday against Werder Bremen before hosting Eindhoven.

PSV had only one domestic encounter, displaying their attacking prowess by defeating Zwolle 7-1. On Monday, Eindhoven will host Feyenoord in an important domestic league match and visit Go Ahead Eagles next Friday before traveling to Germany,

Are three free transfers enough before MD-8? What holes must you fill? Please post your team in the comments and ask our experts for advice. Then share your thoughts and questions below!

~